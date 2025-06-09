Costa Mesa police arrest 19-year-old Huntington Beach man on suspicion of murder

Costa Mesa police officers on Saturday located and detained 19-year-old Oscar Saldivar, arresting him on suspicion of murder for the death of 20-year-old Huntington Beach resident Monserrat Colorado, who was found shot in a residential area June 2.

Costa Mesa police have arrested a Huntington Beach man on suspicion of murder, after a woman was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds last week on a sidewalk outside a residential area, officials announced Monday.

With assistance from Costa Mesa Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, officers on Saturday morning located and detained 19-year-old Oscar Saldivar, after executing search warrants in Huntington Beach, according to a CMPD release issued Monday.

Investigators believe Saldivar is responsible for the fatal shooting of Monserrat Colorado, 20, of Huntington Beach, the night of June 2 at the 1500 block of Costa Mesa’s Lukup Lane. Police were called to the scene shortly before 11:15 p.m., where they found Colorado unresponsive.

After multiple attempts to revive Colorado, she was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Detectives believed the victim knew her attacker and, according to Monday’s release, were led by evidence to the location where Saldivar was arrested.

During the execution of the search warrants, officers recovered a firearm at the scene, although it is unknown whether it may have been the same gun that killed Colorado.

Saldivar on Monday was being held in county jail, while CMPD officers submitted the case to the Orange County district attorney’s office, the release indicated.