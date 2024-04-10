Working Wardrobes holds family festival in lieu of gala to support area job seekers

Working Wardrobes CEO Bonni Pomush displays examples of the clothing items provided by the organization during its Spring Festival held Saturday on the Newport Beach Civic Center lawn.

Saturday afternoon the Newport Beach Civic Center lawn was the site of Working Wardrobes’ inaugural Spring Festival, which drew about 100 guests.

“Many people have said to us galas aren’t their thing,” said Bonni Pomush, the nonprofit’s chief executive explained the day before the festival. “So we created a pet-friendly, family-friendly event that will feel like a family picnic.”

Pomush explained the purpose of Working Wardrobes is to support the job seekers in Orange County and Southern California who need a hand in overcoming barriers toward gainful employment.

“We help women, men, seniors, military and those impacted by justice system, with skills and interviews,“ said Pomush. “We do so much more, we transform the insides, we help update the opportunity system and make sure the packaging is matching.”

Attendees shop at the pop-up “Hanger” boutique during the Working Wardrobes Spring Festival Saturday on the Newport Beach Civic Center lawn. (Susan Hoffman)

The fundraiser, which cost guests $50 to attend, kicked off at noon Saturday and included an obstacle course, craft table, bounce house, a vintage fire truck, the Habit Burger Grill food truck and a shopping experience.

Racks of gently used clothing were offered for sale to attendees, along with the opportunity to bring wardrobe items to donate. Clients of Working Wardrobes were invited to enjoy the activities free of charge.

Among the children having fun Saturday was 3-year-old Frances McKinney of Anaheim, who exclaimed in between bounces, “This bounce house is the best!”

From left, McKinney sisters Frances and Georgianna play in the bounce house during the Working Wardrobes Spring Festival in Newport Beach on Saturday. (Susan Hoffman)

Cerritos resident Sushmita Solis called Working Wardrobes “an amazing organization ... the work that they do in the community is irreplaceable.”

Solis was accompanied Saturday by her two kids and her husband. “We arrived at 1:30, visited the craft table, the food truck, the jumper and talked to the firemen, and the kids petted some dogs and I even did some shopping.”

Pomush explained that the all-inclusive employment readiness program is a unique service offered at Working Wardrobes that provides dignity and an individual approach.

The Solis family, with dad Joseph, Sonali, 3, Priyanka, 7 and mom Sushmita, attend the Working Wardrobes Spring Festival at Newport Beach Civic Center on April 6. (Susan Hoffman)

Festival attendee Agnes Cotton, an Irvine resident, received resume suggestions via Working Wardrobes’ services 10 years ago after she was laid off from a job. “I thought it was great,” Cotton said.

Working Wardrobes has three retail stores, all called the Hanger, where gently loved clothing items are sold to help fund the mission. To learn more about the organization visit workingwardrobes.org.