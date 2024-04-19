Advertisement
News

After fatal Newport Beach home invasion, 24-year-old faces burglary, robbery charges

An aerial view shows a Newport Beach home where two people were shot during a home invasion.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Karen Garcia
 and Hannah Fry
Los Angeles Times
Share

A 24-year-old man accused of breaking into a Newport Beach home in a robbery that left him with a gunshot wound and a second suspect dead has been charged in connection with the incident, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

Andrew Miguel Rosas is facing charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, carrying a loaded firearm in public and conspiring to commit a crime, all felonies. He has not yet entered a plea.

Rosas, who remains hospitalized, appeared in court on video this week, court records show.

Police were summoned to a house near Newport Coast Drive and Pelican Hill Road North at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday by a 911 call about a home invasion in progress. The house was at the north end of Vista Luci cul-de-sac.

Advertisement

A few minutes into the emergency call, the caller said one of the residents inside the home shot a suspect, according to a police report.

Newportr Beach, CA - April 16: An aerial view of Newport Beach Police crime scene investigators documenting the crime scene where two people were shot - possibly that the home owner shot them - not police - Police swarmed the Newport Beach neighborhood Tuesday morning due to a possible home invasion. The incident occurred on 9 Vista Luci, Newport Coast. Details about the incident were limited, but it appears the home at the center of the activity is at the end of a cul-de-sac on Vista Luci in the Pelican Hill area. The beak-in was reported at about 4:45 a.m. Photo taken Newport Coast in Newportr Beach Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

A home invasion in Newport Beach ends with an apparent suicide

Newport Beach police are investigating a home invasion in which the victims and suspects apparently had a prior connection.

April 17, 2024

During a brief on-scene news conference, police confirmed that the homeowner shot at one of the two burglary suspects, KTLA-TV reported.

When officers arrived, they discovered Rosas lying in the street with injuries from gunshot wounds, police said. A handgun was nearby.

A second suspect was later found in bushes near the home with what police described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office declined to release the person’s name, saying next of kin had not been notified.

Police have said there is a connection between the targets of the home invasion and the suspects but have yet to elaborate on the relationship.

NewsNewport Beach
Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the team that has a pulse on breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She most recently covered Orange County for The Times and has written extensively about criminal trials, housing, politics and government. In 2020, Fry was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

More on this Subject

Advertisement