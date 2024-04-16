A home invasion in Newport Beach ends with an apparent suicide

An aerial view of Newport Beach home where two people were shot.

An early morning home invasion Tuesday in Newport Beach ended with one alleged intruder being shot and another dying from what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Newport Beach police say the victims and suspects in the incident have a prior connection, but gave no further details.

At 4:45 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a possible home invasion near Newport Coast Drive and Pelican Hill Road North. The home appeared to be at the end of Vista Luci, a cul-de-sac, KABC-TV reported.

Advertisement

A few minutes into the emergency call, the caller said one of the residents inside the home shot a suspect, according to a police report.

During a brief on-scene news conference, police confirmed that the homeowner shot at one of the four suspects, KTLA-TV reported.

The injured suspect and another suspect fled the house.

When police arrived, they found one of the suspected home invaders with a handgun lying in the street with apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital. Police did not disclose his condition.

Another suspect was discovered in bushes near the home with what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police released no other information and said an investigation is continuing.

