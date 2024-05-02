Casey Parlette takes Artist of the Year at Art Star Awards

Sculptor Casey Parlette walks off stage with his son after being named Artist of the Year at the 2024 Art Star Awards in Laguna Beach.

When Casey Parlette stepped up onto the stage at the Festival of Arts on Friday night, he looked out into the crowd and began to reminisce about his beginning as an artist.

In the moment, he chose to tie together his art and personal families, looking to his son, Brooks, as an example of the young age at which he carved his first art piece from wood.

Parlette, a local sculptor, had just been announced as the Artist of the Year at the 16th annual Art Star Awards, a program put on by the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance.

“I remember back then having a dream, or a vision, of wanting to make artwork that honors the natural world and all that kind of stuff,” Parlette said. “It’s been quite a journey going from that to being here right now with you guys. … I got to say that none of that would have been possible without this community.”

Parlette expressed his appreciation for those who helped his dream “become a reality,” including patrons who supported and purchased work, as well as the city for its public art programs. “Dawn Patrol,” a sculpture of wave-surfing pelicans, is one of his recent works, which can be found on the northern wall of the Coast Liquor building at South Coast Highway and Mountain Road.

Bree Burgess Rosen, left, founding artistic director of No Square Theatre, accepts an award for Best Arts Program at the Art Star Awards in Laguna Beach on April 26. (Eric Licas)

The performing arts won big right out of the gate, as Best Arts Program went to No Square Theatre for its 30th anniversary show of Lagunatics, an annual parody of leading community issues.

Bree Burgess Rosen, founding artistic director of No Square Theater, told the audience they have an abundance of material to work with as they prepare for the next iteration of Lagunatics.

“We have 38 subjects that we have to whittle down to 18,” Burgess Rosen said. “I just want to say thank you to Laguna Beach for always providing us with everything from sewage spills to bees, … and of course our beloved goats. … Thank you for keeping us in your heart, and thank you for returning to the scene of the crime year after year.”

Outstanding Arts Collaboration honors went to Pageant of the Monsters. Brought back to life once every five years, those who visited the grounds during its four-night stay surrounding Halloween experienced a tantalizing journey through Greek mythology in the Maze of the Minotaur.

Diane Challis Davy, the longtime director of the Pageant of the Masters, accepted the award, thanking the many participants that helped put the production together.

“Roy Ropp shall always be known as the father of the Pageant of the Masters,” Challis Davy said. “I hope from now on I’ll be known as the mother of the Pageant of the Monsters.”

Artist and activist G. Rey Kerciu received the lifetime achievement award at the 2024 Art Star Awards in Laguna Beach on April 26. (Eric Licas)

Laguna Beach Seniors was recognized as the Arts Patron of the Year. A lifetime achievement award was presented to G. Rey Kerciu.

The night closed with the introduction of a new award. Pat Kollenda, the emcee for the event, returned to the stage to honor Roxanna Ward, who had been providing the music for the event on the keyboard. Kollenda said the award was intended to go to a person who embodied the theme of the evening, “The Future is Bright.”

“In Laguna, she’s one of the many reasons the future is bright for our youth,” Kollenda said of Ward. “She’s spent 20 years building the vocal music program at Thurston [Middle School] and Laguna Beach High School. Thousands of children’s lives have been enriched by their experience with her as a teacher.”