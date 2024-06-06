Graduating seniors committed to military service saluted by Newport Harbor American Legion post

Retired Navy Seabee Brad Fowler answers questions from Spencer Bantel, of Costa Mesa, center, and Nick Ventura, of Huntington Beach at the Salute to Service event.

Thirty-four Orange County graduating high school seniors who have made the commitment to either enlist in the military or attend a military academy were feted Monday night by Newport Harbor American Legion Post 291.

It was the first time the local post has hosted its “Salute to Service,” which began with some recreational fun for the teens, who were treated to a 30-minute Duffy boat cruise in the harbor before visiting a step-and-repeat photo opportunity with their families.

University High School graduate Kerry Zhang is flanked by parents, Janelle and Frank, at the American Legion Post 291 Salute To Service event Monday. (Susan Hoffman)

Advertisement

Kerry Zhang, a newly minted graduate of University High School in Irvine, was accepted to the U.S. Military Academy, West Point. He was accompanied by his parents, Janelle and Frank Zhang.

“We are so proud of him,” said a beaming Janelle Zhang.

“I’m looking forward to it for the reason that I like to challenge myself,” Kerry said. “And I know for a fact that West Point will make me a better person.”

Once the recent grads and their parents filed into the post’s dining room they were granted the opportunity to interact with veterans and active military personnel, followed by a buffet dinner and patriotic program.

The seniors and their parents were assigned specific tables hosted by a veteran or active duty figure from their chosen branch of military enlistment.

Spokesperson for USAF Sgt. Thor, right, joined by U.S. Air Force personnel, answers questions during Salute to Service at American Legion Post 291 Monday. (Susan Hoffman)

At the Marines table, Brad Fowler, a retired Navy Seabee who is a member of Post 291, had no problem engaging in table talk with the teenagers and their families.

Fowler, who had been asked to step in as a designated host, welcomed a group of teens to his table. “I was in the Navy and I’m a retired Seabee and I was stationed with the Marines twice,” said Fowler, qualifying his status. “The Navy Seabees’ job was to support the Marine operations…… in other words, “We build, we fight.”

Technical Sgt. Natasha Burroughs, an Air Force recruiter and member of Post 291 and Yacht Club, left, takes Royel Augustine of Anaheim High School and her family for a boat ride Monday as part of the Salute to Service event. (Susan Hoffman)

Seated at Fowler’s table was Spencer Bantel, who on Thursday graduated from Estancia High School in Costa Mesa, said he is headed for the U.S. Marine Corps Sept. 16 and explained the reason behind his enlistment. ”My neighbor lost his legs in Vietnam,” he said. “I’d hang out with him a lot, and [serving] kinda makes you tougher.”

Lauren Letwin, whose son, Aaron Letwin, just graduated from San Clemente High School, is headed to West Point, as he had aspired since he was 6 years old to join the Army.

“To go to West Point specifically,” said Letwin. “ I’m just thrilled he’s been able to make his lifelong dream come true.”

San Clemente senior Aaron Letwin is flanked by parents Bennett and Lauren during the Salute to Service event at American Legion Post 291. (Susan Hoffman)

Meanwhile, at the U.S. Air Force table, host Sgt. Carter Thorlakson fielded questions from seniors who had attended Trabuco Hills High School in Mission Viejo and El Toro High School in Lake Forest.

Among the questions that popped up from the teens was how and when they could have their own cars.

“Don’t worry about it right away, you’ll get it later, there’s no rush,” Thorlakson assured them. “There’s always going to be people there to help the team out.”