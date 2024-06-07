Advertisement
Monte Vista Independent Program holds its inaugural graduation

Monte Vista graduates celebrate as they receive their diplomas on Thursday.
(Courtesy of the Newport-Mesa Unified School District)
By Lilly NguyenStaff Writer 
In its new format, the Monte Vista Independent Study program celebrated its inaugural class Thursday morning as one of the first of six Newport-Mesa Unified School District graduations held the same day.

“Congratulations to all the seniors as you start the next chapter of college and career,” Principal Racquel Stephens said to the program’s 19 graduates. “May you always have fond memories of your time at Monte Vista — a collection of the classmates, teachers, and staff members who helped shape your school memories. May you look back on it with a smile of gratitude for your time at Monte Vista — a truly special place.”

Monte Vista principal Racquel Stephens speaks as part of the Monte Vista graduation.
Monte Vista principal Racquel Stephens speaks as part of the Monte Vista graduation held Thursday at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church.
(Courtesy of the Newport-Mesa Unified School District)

Student speakers this year were Saylor Rettig and Harper Bryant. Cayla Campbell recited poetry as part of the ceremony.

Fourteen of the students will be going to a two-year college while three are expected to go to a four-year college or university, according to school officials. One plans to attend a trade school and one plans to head directly into employment.

“Our seniors have taken ownership of their education in an independent study environment. They have lived the Monte Vista C.L.I.M.B. values of collaboration, leadership, integrity, motivation and belonging, using these values to prepare for the next chapter of their college and career,” said Stephens. “Congratulations to the Monte Vista Class of 2024!”

Graduates of the Monte Vista Independent Study program exchange a half-hug.
Graduates of the Monte Vista Independent Study program exchange a half-hug as they prepare to walk for their ceremony Thursday morning.
(Courtesy of the Newport-Mesa Unified School District)
Lilly Nguyen

Lilly Nguyen covers Newport Beach for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot, she worked for the Orange County Register as a freelance reporter and general assignment intern. She earned her bachelor’s in journalism at Cal State Long Beach. (714) 966-4623.

