Ocean View graduates receive heartfelt farewell

Graduates turn their tassels during the Ocean View High graduation ceremony on Wednesday.

Those who spend considerable time around Ocean View High have surely heard the phrase, “You can’t spell love without O-V.”

Approximately 300 seniors heard those words once more, before having the title of graduates conferred upon them on Wednesday.

Graduates smile as they show off their diplomas during the Ocean View graduation ceremony on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

The students entered the athletic stadium and proceeded through the inflatable Seahawks mascot. From there, they stepped up onto the stage to have their names announced, before taking their seats for the remainder of the program.

Jubilant graduates sing their alma mater for the last time during the Ocean View graduation ceremony on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

Senate speakers included Isabel Escuro and Edy Gancherov. Additional speakers included Janeth Beltran, the class president, as well as seniors Brayden Ackerman and Kayla Delgado. Toby Shoff sang the national anthem.

Beltran also made the ceremony a bilingual affair, addressing the crowd in Spanish and drawing applause from many in attendance.

Ocean View senior class president Janeth Beltran delivers a speech during the commencement ceremony on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

Katie Privitt, the staff speaker, encouraged the graduates to live “beautifully,” “boldly” and “powerfully.”

Principal Robert Rasmussen also gave the graduates a memorable moment, concluding his remarks with a series of phrases meant to connect with his Gen Z student audience. Among them, he referred to the seniors by the acronym, “G.O.A.T.,” for “greatest of all time.”