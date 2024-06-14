Ocean View graduates receive heartfelt farewell
Those who spend considerable time around Ocean View High have surely heard the phrase, “You can’t spell love without O-V.”
Approximately 300 seniors heard those words once more, before having the title of graduates conferred upon them on Wednesday.
The students entered the athletic stadium and proceeded through the inflatable Seahawks mascot. From there, they stepped up onto the stage to have their names announced, before taking their seats for the remainder of the program.
Senate speakers included Isabel Escuro and Edy Gancherov. Additional speakers included Janeth Beltran, the class president, as well as seniors Brayden Ackerman and Kayla Delgado. Toby Shoff sang the national anthem.
Beltran also made the ceremony a bilingual affair, addressing the crowd in Spanish and drawing applause from many in attendance.
Katie Privitt, the staff speaker, encouraged the graduates to live “beautifully,” “boldly” and “powerfully.”
Principal Robert Rasmussen also gave the graduates a memorable moment, concluding his remarks with a series of phrases meant to connect with his Gen Z student audience. Among them, he referred to the seniors by the acronym, “G.O.A.T.,” for “greatest of all time.”
