Police arrest 7, cite 21 during a Friday night DUI checkpoint in south Laguna Beach

A DUI checkpoint in south Laguna Beach led to seven arrests on Friday night, authorities said.

Police made six arrests on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Another individual was taken into custody for having an outstanding warrant, Laguna Beach Police Lt. Jesse Schmidt said.

The multi-agency operation was carried out between the hours of 8:40 p.m. and 1:40 a.m. along Coast Highway near Aliso Beach. The California Highway Patrol, California State Parks and the Buena Park, Costa Mesa and Newport Beach police departments assisted the operation.

A total of 1,763 vehicles drove through the checkpoint, with officers contacting 535 drivers. Authorities also issued 21 citations related to unlicensed driving, and five vehicles were towed from the area.

Funding for the checkpoint came from the California Office of Traffic Safety. Laguna Beach police plan to hold another checkpoint operation in three months.

In a news release prior to the checkpoint, authorities said that first-time DUI offenders face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties. Violators also face having their driver’s license suspended.