UC Irvine awards 11,034 degrees to the Class of 2024
Caps and gowns were abound at UC Irvine’s Bren Events Center over the weekend as the university celebrated its class of 2024.
Ceremonies began Friday for many of this year’s graduates, starting with the School of Education and the School of Physical Sciences.
The university reported it would be granting 11,034 diplomas for this academic school year.
Officials said 9,330 undergraduate degrees were conferred in addition to an estimated 1,100 graduate degrees. The university added that 280 PhDs were also granted.
Students from UC Irvine’s law and medical schools graduated in May, earning 163 and 109 degrees, respectively.
“This graduating class highlights how well UC Irvine is serving the people of our state by offering a world-class education to the best and brightest students, regardless of their financial circumstances, and acting as a powerful engine of upward economic mobility,” said Chancellor Howard Gillman in a statement.
