Miles Patricola announces candidacy for Newport Beach District 7

Another candidate has announced his campaign to represent Newport Beach’s seventh district on the City Council, an area that spans Newport Coast.

Miles Patricola, 31, is a lifelong resident of the city, with the exception of two years when he lived in Colorado for work.

In a statement announcing his bid, Patricola, who resides in the Harbor View Knoll community, said he’s worked for the past eight years as a staffer on political campaigns and as a nonprofit fundraiser.

An alumnus of Corona del Mar High School and Orange Coast College, he said he is running because of a passion he has for the city. His priorities include improving infrastructure, public safety, the local economy, schools and increasing engagement and connection with the community.

“I decided to run because Newport Beach is my hometown, I’ve spent my entire professional career working in civic engagement, and joining the Newport Beach City Council is the natural next step for me,” said Patricola. “I grew up interacting with members of the public from a young age while working at my family’s restaurant [Rothschild’s] and I continued to stay engaged with the people who live in Newport after leaving college, so I feel very connected to the people who live here and have a clear understanding of the issues they care about most.

“I decided to run because I have a passion for working with people in my community and I know I’d bring new perspectives to the Newport Beach City Council, which currently has very little diversity of political opinions.”

Patricola will run to replace the district seat currently held by Mayor Will O’Neill, who will complete his second term this year. As of this week, Patricola’s sole competitor is fellow hometown candidate Sara Weber, a public accountant and small business owner. Although the two will run in the same district, the city has an at-large voting system in which voters of the entire city elect all members of the City Council to the dais.

Other City Council seats up for election this November represent Districts 2 and 5. Councilman Noah Blom is expected to run for reelection while Councilman Brad Avery will step down as he completes his second term at City Hall.

The nomination period officially begins July 15 and closes Aug. 9.

“I’m running to help make Newport Beach a model of success and give everyone who lives here the best possible opportunity to prosper,” Patricola said. “I’m running to actively seek out the people who are not being included in conversations and prioritize hearing their voice before moving forward with important decisions and projects for our city. I’m running to make Newport Beach thrive.”