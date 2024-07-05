Nevada resident arrested in connection with stabbing near Newport Pier

A man was assaulted with a knife after a fight nearby the 2200 block of West Balboa Boulevard. A suspect who lives in Henderson, Nev., was arrested.

A fight Thursday evening ended in the arrest of one man who allegedly assaulted another in a scuffle in the 2200 block of West Balboa Boulevard, according to law enforcement officials.

Newport Beach police said Friday the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. when a group of men got into a fight with another individual. The reasons for the fight are unclear, but the suspect is alleged to have used a knife to cut the victim’s leg, causing a serious injury.

All parties were taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities did not identify the victim but stated that Axel Kenneth Williams, 21, of Henderson, Nev., was arrested on suspicion of assault with a cutting instrument.

Court and jail records as of Friday afternoon did not indicate whether or not Williams remained in custody, nor was there information as to when he will be expected to appear in court.

Police shut down southbound Balboa Boulevard at 23rd Street Thursday evening as they investigated the incident, according to notices sent at 8:53 p.m.