Advertisement
News

Nevada resident arrested in connection with stabbing near Newport Pier

Map of the 2200 block of West Balboa Boulevard in Newport Beach.
A man was assaulted with a knife after a fight nearby the 2200 block of West Balboa Boulevard. A suspect who lives in Henderson, Nev., was arrested.
(Daily Pilot)
By Lilly NguyenStaff Writer 
Share via

A fight Thursday evening ended in the arrest of one man who allegedly assaulted another in a scuffle in the 2200 block of West Balboa Boulevard, according to law enforcement officials.

Newport Beach police said Friday the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. when a group of men got into a fight with another individual. The reasons for the fight are unclear, but the suspect is alleged to have used a knife to cut the victim’s leg, causing a serious injury.

All parties were taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities did not identify the victim but stated that Axel Kenneth Williams, 21, of Henderson, Nev., was arrested on suspicion of assault with a cutting instrument.

Advertisement

Court and jail records as of Friday afternoon did not indicate whether or not Williams remained in custody, nor was there information as to when he will be expected to appear in court.

Police shut down southbound Balboa Boulevard at 23rd Street Thursday evening as they investigated the incident, according to notices sent at 8:53 p.m.

NewsNewport Beach
Lilly Nguyen

Lilly Nguyen covers Newport Beach for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot, she worked for the Orange County Register as a freelance reporter and general assignment intern. She earned her bachelor’s in journalism at Cal State Long Beach. (714) 966-4623.

More on this Subject

Advertisement