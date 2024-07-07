Pedestrian fatally struck by 2 vehicles in Huntington Beach

A spokesperson for the Huntington Beach Police Department said a silver 2022 Lexus IS 500 and a blue 2011 Ford Fusion struck a local pedestrian at about 10 p.m. Friday on Warner Avenue.

A man was fatally struck by two vehicles Friday night in Huntington Beach and the motorists driving those vehicles stayed at the scene to cooperate with police, according to law enforcement authorities.

Officers responded at about 10 p.m. to a crash on Warner Avenue and Beach Boulevard that involved a silver 2022 Lexus IS 500 and a blue 2011 Ford Fusion, according to Jessica Cuchilla of the Huntington Beach Police

Department.

The Lexus was going eastbound on Warner just west of Beach when it struck the pedestrian, who was outside the crosswalk, Cuchilla said.

The Ford, which was also going eastbound on Warner, struck the pedestrian shortly afterward, she said. The victim, a 55-year-old man from Huntington Beach, was rushed to a hospital, where he later died from his

injuries, she said.

“The Lexus driver, a 28-year-old male from Huntington Beach, and the Ford driver, a 61-year-old male from Newport Beach, remained at the scene and fully cooperated with officers,” she said. “Impairment did not appear to be a factor for either of the drivers.”

Advertisement

Huntington Beach police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at (714) 536-5231.