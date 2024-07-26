Mayor meets with community in casual talk over a cup of joe

Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill speaks with residents during Coffee With the Mayor, held Wednesday at Haute Cakes Caffe.

Around 30 people gathered on Wednesday morning at the outdoor dining patio of Haute Cakes Caffe in Newport Beach where Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill hosted his second Coffee With the Mayor event.

The casual environment afforded an air of approachability, where members of the community felt comfortable bringing questions and grievances to the mayor.

“I really appreciate his connection with people and to have these coffees,” said Corona del Mar resident, Carol Nielsen.

Advertisement

The proliferation of speeding e-bikes was among concerns raised by the residents, along with crime, including burglaries.

“I just know as someone who lives here that in the last couple of years there has been a higher crime rate, such as Chilean [burglary rings],” said one resident who asked not to be identified.

Another resident brought up concerns about undocumented immigrants entering the Newport Harbor by boat.

O’Neill told the residents that the Newport Beach Police Department quickly picks up its 911 calls, answering them within approximately 15 seconds. When called to a scene for the highest priority incidents, the department’s response time averages just over three minutes, according to statistics on its website.

Michelle Barto, who is running for Newport Beach City Council District 2, attends Mayor O’Neill’s coffee meeting with the public on July 24 at Haute Cakes Caffe. (Susan Hoffman)

The discussion also delved into homelessness and the thousands of new residential units the city has zoned for in order to meet state mandates.

“I appreciate everyone for coming out and just having conversations,” O’Neill said in an email after the coffee. “We’re a better community when we are connected.”

Next month’s Coffee with the Mayor will be Aug. 28 at A Restaurant, 3334 West Pacific Coast Hwy.

On Sept. 17 O’Neill is partnering with the NBPD to host an active shooter’s panel at Newport Beach Civic Center.