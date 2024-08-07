Devoted supporter of Newport Beach Police Department makes sure officers are well fed

Feed the Cops organizer Dotty McDonald holds a large facsimile of a $40,000 check as Police Chief Cartwright gives her a hug on Wednesday during a presentation.

Dotty McDonald’s focus for past six years has been running a Feed the Cops drive, collecting funds and gift cards to ensure the rank-and-file members of the Newport Beach Police Department have plenty to eat.

The local officers had reason to cheer on a recent day when she presented the police association with a large symbolic check representing the $40,000 she’d raised on their behalf this year.

“I get gift cards from Sgt. Pepperoni’s, In- N- Out, Chick- Fil-A and Chipotle,” said the Newport Beach resident and longtime NBPD volunteer. “The men and women work 12-hour shifts, and men are always hungry.”

McDonald thought the four casual dining eateries would be a good fit, as they would make it easy for the cops to do a quick grab-and-run while on duty. She explained that an additional incentive is a 50% discount on their meals given by the restaurants when officers come in wearing their uniforms.

“I could not be more proud of Dotty and the incredible generosity of the Newport Beach community,” said NBPD Chief Joe Cartwright. “These gift cards are a reflection of the amazing support the men and women of this department receive from our Newport Beach neighbors. These gifts do more to enhance the well-being and morale of our officers than they could ever know. We are truly grateful and proud to work in such a supportive and remarkable community.”

Feed the Cops organizer Dotty McDonald holds a facsimile of a donation check for her campaign to benefit the Newport Beach Police Assn. (Susan Hoffman)

McDonald volunteered with the NBPD between 2015 and 2019, logging in over 2,000 hours before she was sideline following back surgery.

“I will be 95 in two weeks and I’m just doing my little bit of philanthropy,” McDonald said. “I just ask people, ‘How would you like to donate to the Newport Beach Police Department so we can feed our cops?’ Sometimes I have to remind them.”

She doesn’t have to remind her friends Andrew and Karen Littlefair.

“We help her get her [donation request] letter out,” explained Karen Littlefair. Clean Energy Fuels in Newport Beach, where Andrew is president and chief executive, has been an added support system.

McDonald said she mostly relies on her friends and acquaintances, but there have been occasions when strangers have donated after overhearing her talking about her cause in public places.

“So many residents in our community don’t think twice about donating to our police department,” said McDonald. ”This is who the cops protect [and] I think they realize how safe we are in this community. We’re so lucky to be living in Newport Beach and we have the greatest police force.”

Lt. Brad Miller said he sometimes uses one of the gift cards McDonald has collected to treat other employees.

“It’s just awesome what she does,” Miller said. “I’ve been out in public where people who contribute will come up to her and she’ll introduce me as a police officer and people always thank us. The love and support of the community is unbelievable.”

When McDonald isn’t out collecting money for the police, she’s up for ride-alongs every other week.

“For me, it’s a whole new life I have just riding around with them,” said McDonald, who used to trade day shifts for the night shift when she was nurse. “I like nights, from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m.” Technically her “shift” ends after 11 hours and she’s dropped off so the officers can do their paperwork.

“I appreciate them so much and have grown to know them and to love them,” McDonald said. “I become so incensed at the way police are treated in so many other communities.”