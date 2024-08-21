Hearing invites residents to weigh in on Sage Hill School expansion

Residents can learn about the progress of funding for an expansion to Sage Hill School, which may qualify for a $55-million tax-free loan, and share their thoughts during a public hearing at the Newport Beach City Council on Tuesday.

The new 38,658-square-foot learning center would include classrooms, a gym, faculty offices and a cafe. It will allow the Newport Coast private school to increase enrollment, adding about 70 students each in the seventh and eighth grades, Sage Hill spokeswoman Kelly Abbate said.

The Newport Beach Planning Commission approved the project in December. Since last summer, the school has been running a $25-million fundraising campaign to cover a portion of its costs. It was on track to reach that goal by the start of next year and hopes to open the new facility by the fall of 2026, Abbate said.

The fundraising drive won’t be enough to entirely cover the bill for the learning center. So, Sage Hill is seeking interest-free loans totaling as much as $55 million from the California Enterprise Development Authority, an agency that facilitates the sale of bonds to fund projects with educational, scientific, social or cultural benefits to communities. The city of Newport Beach will not incur any responsibility to back the loan, according to city staff.

“The city’s role in the process is to provide an opportunity for community input on the bond issuance,” Newport Beach officials wrote in a statement. “A Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act (TEFRA) hearing is required to be hosted by the city council of the city where the project is located to provide the public an opportunity to comment on the use of the bond proceeds.”

The hearing, set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, will be held in Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Drive.

“We are so proud of how far Sage Hill has come since its founding in 2000, and we are excited to grow our school and its impact on students from all backgrounds across the Orange County area,” Abbate said.