‘Taste’ returns Sunday for Huntington Beach foodies

Polly’s Pies is one of the food vendors at this weekend’s Taste of Huntington Beach.

A five-year break has surely whetted the appetite of local foodies, but the Taste of Huntington Beach makes its return this weekend.

The event, which features food, beverage and business vendors, takes place Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Huntington Beach Sports Complex.

Taste of Huntington Beach will now benefit the Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce, which will be putting some of the proceeds toward local scholarships.

“People were interested in us bringing it back,” Chamber of Commerce membership and advertising sales director Tina Figarsky said. “This way, we can showcase some of our businesses in the community.”

Nearly 30 local eateries will take part, including chains like Fogo de Chão, Miguel’s Jr. and Zankou Chicken along with local favorites like the Biergarten at Old World Huntington Beach, Kathy May’s Lakeview Cafe, Tumbleweeds and Sebastiani’s Italian Bistro.

Huntington Beach-based Four Sons Brewing, Riip Beer Co. and Flashpoint Brewing Co. are some of the purveyors that will offer samples of wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages.

Additionally, several businesses will serve as vendors at Taste of Huntington Beach, which runs in the afternoon Sunday after an already sold-out reception for VIP ticket holders at 11 a.m.

The band Party Jones, which plays hits from the 1950s through the ’80s, will entertain the guests.

Taste of Huntington Beach previously ran from 2001-2019 and benefited the Friends of the Huntington Beach Public Library. Sunday’s offering will be the first since the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chamber of Commerce has been releasing promo videos from different eateries set to participate.

“I think people like this, I do,” Figarsky said. “I mean, so many people have said, ‘I’m glad you’re bringing it back.’”

Ticket sales are available online at tastehb.com/tickets until Saturday at noon. The regular ticket price is $75, while tickets for children ages 4 to 11 are $35. Children 3 and under get in free.

A very limited amount of tickets may be available at the door, Figarsky said, as the event has a capacity of about 750 people and is expected to sell out.

The Chamber of Commerce encourages the use of ride share services to get to the event. For those who plan to drive, parking is $10 at the Sports Complex.

Patrons are encouraged to bring chairs and umbrellas, as there will be no large tent for the event.