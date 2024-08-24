Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Saturday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Blitzen’s Baddies aim for strong finish to 2024 Newport Yacht Club’s racing season
- Huntington Beach city clerk race heats up
- $600,000 awarded to help turn Randall Preserve into ‘world-class nature park’
- Kontrapunktus to tap into spirituality of music in return to Laguna Beach
Inside
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.