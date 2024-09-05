Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Huntington Beach City Council majority approves of Parents’ Right to Know ordinance
- Huntington Beach City Council demands resignation of Supervisor Andrew Do
- Fountain Valley City Council pay bumped to $1,200 per month
- Proposed surfing lagoon on Newport Beach Golf Course property to get EIR
Inside
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.