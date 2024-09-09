Woman dead, man arrested in Costa Mesa stabbing

A spokesperson for the Costa Mesa Police Department said the suspect arrested in the fatal stabbing of a woman Sunday night lived with her in a Victoria Street apartment.

A 28-year-old Costa Mesa man was in custody Monday on suspicion of fatally stabbing a woman he lived with in their apartment in Costa Mesa.

Denise Avila, 29, was fatally stabbed about 8 p.m. Sunday in their apartment in the 500 block of Victoria Street, Costa Mesa police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad told City News Service.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and her partner Martin Laragarcia of Costa Mesa was arrested hours later when he returned to the apartment, Fyad said.

It was not clear if the two were married, but they were living together, Fyad said.