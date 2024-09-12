‘Surreal’: Firefighter describes moment he rescued woman from blazing Airport fire

A fire chief described the moment he saved a woman who was walking within feet of the blazing Airport fire, calling the harrowing moment that was caught on camera “surreal.”

Cal Fire Riverside County Battalion Chief Mike Martinez saw the woman walking down Ortega Highway around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Video of the incident, released by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the Riverside County Fire Department, shows the lone woman holding up her dress from the ground as she walks through the wind and sparks. Behind her, the fire swirls and burns through the brush.

The woman safely gets into Martinez’s SUV, where a paramedic immediately started treating the woman’s severe injuries. They took her to a hospital.

“This is one of those moments ... you hope you never come across,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for almost 30 years. We’re used to extreme fire behavior but to see a civilian walking down the middle of the street was surreal.”

Martinez spoke to reporters Thursday not far from where he saved the woman — whose identity and medical condition are not known.

He did not expect video of the incident to go viral.

“Watch as one of our brave Battalion Chiefs risks it all to save a woman walking through the flames of the #AirportFire,” Cal Fire tweeted Wednesday. “This incredible rescue shows the dedication and courage of our firefighters, who are working tirelessly to keep our communities safe.”

Heroic Rescue Caught on Camera ❤️🚒



Watch as one of our brave Battalion Chiefs risks it all to save a woman walking through the flames of the #AirportFire. This incredible rescue shows the dedication and courage of our firefighters, who are working tirelessly to keep our… pic.twitter.com/WUNu63777q — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 11, 2024

Martinez said he just hopes the woman is safe.

“I’d want to know what was going through her mind,” he said.

The Airport fire, burning in Orange and Riverside counties, has been active since Monday. It has burned more than 23,000 acres and remains only 5% contained as of Thursday.

At least 13 people including firefighters have been injured in the Airport fire and Line fire, which is burning in San Bernardino.

The Airport fire, which started in Trabuco Canyon, was caused by a spark from heavy equipment.

