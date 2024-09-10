Southern California wildfires: What to know

At least four fires are burning within 100 miles of Los Angeles — here’s where they are and what you need to know, at a glance.

Bridge fire

The Bridge fire broke out Sunday afternoon northeast of Glendora in the East Fork of San Gabriel Canyon. By Tuesday night, the fire had grown by thousands of acres and was burning out of control. Mandatory evacuations had multiplied, including in Wrightwood and Palmdale.

Smoke from the Bridge fire dominates the landscape as it burns in the Angeles National Forest. (Angeles National Forest)

Firefighters are battling the blaze amid an excessive heat warning in effect until Wednesday afternoon. Making the fire more difficult to corral are low humidity levels and gusty winds.

Acreage: 34,240

Containment: 0%

Mandatory evacuations:

30 residences in Wrightwood and Palmdale

East Fork communities of Camp Williams Resort, which includes a mobile home park and campground, and the adjacent river community

Homes along Mt. Baldy Road and all residents north of the San Antonio Dam up to Mt. Baldy

Shelters:

Hacienda Heights Community Center at 1234 Valencia Ave., Hacienda Heights

Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center at 15556 Summit Ave.

Devore Animal Shelter at 19777 Shelter Way, San Bernardino, for animals

Airport fire

The Airport fire, caused by a spark from heavy equipment, exploded Monday in Trabuco Canyon and was racing up the Santa Ana Mountains on Tuesday. At least three people had been injured — two firefighters from heat-related injuries and one civilian from smoke inhalation.

Acreage: 10,000

Containment: 0%

Mandatory evacuations:



Robinson Ranch

Trabuco Highlands

The Highlands apartment complex

Blue Jay Campground

Caspers Regional Park

Shelters



Bell Tower Regional Community Center at 22232 El Paseo in Rancho Santa Margarita

Orange County Fairgrounds at 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa for large animals

Line fire

The Line fire started Thursday in San Bernardino County. Evacuations are in place for several communities southwest of the fire in case the winds turn.

Acreage: 27,974

Containment: 14%

Mandatory evacuations:



The area east of Orchard Road to Cloverhill Drive from Highland Avenue north to the foothills

Running Springs and Arrowbear Lake

Forrest Falls

Mountain Home Village

Angelus Oaks, Seven Oaks and all campgrounds and cabins in the area

Areas north and east of Highland Avenue and Palm Avenue

Green Valley Lake north from Highway 18 along Green Valley Lake Road

Big Bear from the dam east to Wildrose Lane and the south shoreline south to Bluff Lake Basin

Shelters:



San Bernardino County Fairgrounds at 14800 7th St. in Victorville

Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center at 15556 Summit Ave. in Fontana

Devore Animal Shelter at 19777 Shelter Way in San Bernardino

Roblar fire

The Roblar fire began Saturday afternoon at Camp Pendleton near Case Springs Road in San Diego County. There is no threat to personnel or structures, according to Camp Pendleton.

Acreage: 1,000

Containment: 75%