Advertisement
California

Southern California wildfires: What to know

People, some in hard hats and holding a hose, stand in the orange haze from flames raging in the background
Firefighters battle the Line fire in Running Springs, Calif., on Sept. 10, 2024.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Ashley AhnStaff Writer 
Share via

At least four fires are burning within 100 miles of Los Angeles — here’s where they are and what you need to know, at a glance.

Bridge fire

The Bridge fire broke out Sunday afternoon northeast of Glendora in the East Fork of San Gabriel Canyon. By Tuesday night, the fire had grown by thousands of acres and was burning out of control. Mandatory evacuations had multiplied, including in Wrightwood and Palmdale.

Advertisement
A thick column of smoke rises from a landscape of scorches trees and mountains
Smoke from the Bridge fire dominates the landscape as it burns in the Angeles National Forest.
(Angeles National Forest)

Firefighters are battling the blaze amid an excessive heat warning in effect until Wednesday afternoon. Making the fire more difficult to corral are low humidity levels and gusty winds.

Acreage: 34,240

Containment: 0%

Mandatory evacuations:

Advertisement
  • 30 residences in Wrightwood and Palmdale
  • East Fork communities of Camp Williams Resort, which includes a mobile home park and campground, and the adjacent river community
  • Homes along Mt. Baldy Road and all residents north of the San Antonio Dam up to Mt. Baldy

Shelters:

  • Hacienda Heights Community Center at 1234 Valencia Ave., Hacienda Heights
  • Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center at 15556 Summit Ave.
  • Devore Animal Shelter at 19777 Shelter Way, San Bernardino, for animals

Airport fire

The Airport fire, caused by a spark from heavy equipment, exploded Monday in Trabuco Canyon and was racing up the Santa Ana Mountains on Tuesday. At least three people had been injured — two firefighters from heat-related injuries and one civilian from smoke inhalation.

Advertisement

Acreage: 10,000

Containment: 0%

Mandatory evacuations:

  • Robinson Ranch
  • Trabuco Highlands
  • The Highlands apartment complex
  • Blue Jay Campground
  • Caspers Regional Park

Shelters

  • Bell Tower Regional Community Center at 22232 El Paseo in Rancho Santa Margarita
  • Orange County Fairgrounds at 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa for large animals

Line fire

The Line fire started Thursday in San Bernardino County. Evacuations are in place for several communities southwest of the fire in case the winds turn.

Acreage: 27,974

Containment: 14%

Mandatory evacuations:

  • The area east of Orchard Road to Cloverhill Drive from Highland Avenue north to the foothills
  • Running Springs and Arrowbear Lake
  • Forrest Falls
  • Mountain Home Village
  • Angelus Oaks, Seven Oaks and all campgrounds and cabins in the area
  • Areas north and east of Highland Avenue and Palm Avenue
  • Green Valley Lake north from Highway 18 along Green Valley Lake Road
  • Big Bear from the dam east to Wildrose Lane and the south shoreline south to Bluff Lake Basin

Shelters:

  • San Bernardino County Fairgrounds at 14800 7th St. in Victorville
  • Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center at 15556 Summit Ave. in Fontana
  • Devore Animal Shelter at 19777 Shelter Way in San Bernardino

Roblar fire

The Roblar fire began Saturday afternoon at Camp Pendleton near Case Springs Road in San Diego County. There is no threat to personnel or structures, according to Camp Pendleton.

Acreage: 1,000

Containment: 75%

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsFires
Ashley Ahn

Ashley Ahn is a 2023-24 reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She has previously interned at CNN, USA Today, NPR and Foreign Policy Magazine. Ahn is from Georgia and a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement