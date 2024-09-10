Southern California wildfires: What to know
At least four fires are burning within 100 miles of Los Angeles — here’s where they are and what you need to know, at a glance.
Bridge fire
The Bridge fire broke out Sunday afternoon northeast of Glendora in the East Fork of San Gabriel Canyon. By Tuesday night, the fire had grown by thousands of acres and was burning out of control. Mandatory evacuations had multiplied, including in Wrightwood and Palmdale.
Firefighters are battling the blaze amid an excessive heat warning in effect until Wednesday afternoon. Making the fire more difficult to corral are low humidity levels and gusty winds.
Acreage: 34,240
Containment: 0%
Mandatory evacuations:
- 30 residences in Wrightwood and Palmdale
- East Fork communities of Camp Williams Resort, which includes a mobile home park and campground, and the adjacent river community
- Homes along Mt. Baldy Road and all residents north of the San Antonio Dam up to Mt. Baldy
Shelters:
- Hacienda Heights Community Center at 1234 Valencia Ave., Hacienda Heights
- Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center at 15556 Summit Ave.
- Devore Animal Shelter at 19777 Shelter Way, San Bernardino, for animals
Airport fire
The Airport fire, caused by a spark from heavy equipment, exploded Monday in Trabuco Canyon and was racing up the Santa Ana Mountains on Tuesday. At least three people had been injured — two firefighters from heat-related injuries and one civilian from smoke inhalation.
Acreage: 10,000
Containment: 0%
Mandatory evacuations:
- Robinson Ranch
- Trabuco Highlands
- The Highlands apartment complex
- Blue Jay Campground
- Caspers Regional Park
Shelters
- Bell Tower Regional Community Center at 22232 El Paseo in Rancho Santa Margarita
- Orange County Fairgrounds at 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa for large animals
Line fire
The Line fire started Thursday in San Bernardino County. Evacuations are in place for several communities southwest of the fire in case the winds turn.
Acreage: 27,974
Containment: 14%
Mandatory evacuations:
- The area east of Orchard Road to Cloverhill Drive from Highland Avenue north to the foothills
- Running Springs and Arrowbear Lake
- Forrest Falls
- Mountain Home Village
- Angelus Oaks, Seven Oaks and all campgrounds and cabins in the area
- Areas north and east of Highland Avenue and Palm Avenue
- Green Valley Lake north from Highway 18 along Green Valley Lake Road
- Big Bear from the dam east to Wildrose Lane and the south shoreline south to Bluff Lake Basin
Shelters:
- San Bernardino County Fairgrounds at 14800 7th St. in Victorville
- Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center at 15556 Summit Ave. in Fontana
- Devore Animal Shelter at 19777 Shelter Way in San Bernardino
Roblar fire
The Roblar fire began Saturday afternoon at Camp Pendleton near Case Springs Road in San Diego County. There is no threat to personnel or structures, according to Camp Pendleton.
Acreage: 1,000
Containment: 75%
