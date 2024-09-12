Fiery threat lingers for homes in path of slowing Southern California wildfires

San Bernardino County firefighters work to contain a spot fire from the Bridge fire burning in Wrightwood.

Firefighting crews were working to gain the upper hand on several wildfires burning across Southern California Thursday morning, but cautioned that the threat remained for communities in the fires’ path.

The Bridge Fire has consumed at least 20 homes in Wrightwood, Mt. Baldy village and other mountain hamlets — and more than 1,000 structures are still threatened by the fire, officials said Wednesday night.

The fire broke out Sunday in Angeles National Forest and exploded from 4,000 acres to more than 50,000 acres between Tuesday and Wednesday. It had blackened 51,167 acres by Thursday morning with no containment.

Officials are hoping that cooling temperatures can help slow the flames.

In the two other major Southern California fires — the Airport fire and the Line fire — at least 13 people, including several firefighters, have been injured. By Thursday morning, the Airport fire had charred 23,410 acres in Riverside and Orange counties and was 5% contained, and the Line fire in San Bernardino County had burned 37,207 acres and was 18% contained. Neighborhoods east of both fires remained under evacuation orders.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday night for the three fires.

Eight firefighters and two civilians were injured and sent to hospitals for treatment Monday and Tuesday as a result of the Airport fire, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran told The Times. Two of the victims sustained burns.

The agency did not provide information on the status of the patients or the severity of their injuries.