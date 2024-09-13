Around Town: The Orange County Children’s Book Festival nears

The Orange County Children’s Book Festival returns to Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa on Sunday, Sept. 22.

The Orange County Children’s Book Festival will be held on the campus of Orange Coast College, 2701 Fairview Road, Costa Mesa, on Sunday, Sept. 22.

This event for children of all ages features authors, illustrators, booksellers, animals, storytellers, costumed characters, train rides, crafts, food, entertainment and more. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission and parking are free. A list of the featured authors can be found at kidsbookfestival.com.

Banff Mountain Film Festival screening Sept. 25 at OCC

A screening of the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour will be hosted by Orange Coast College Friends of the Library on Wednesday, Sept. 25 with a new selection of films.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. in the Robert B. Moore Theatre on the OCC campus in Costa Mesa and feature an international selection of films presenting a wide range of outdoor adventures.

Advance tickets can be purchased for $16 or $20 the day of the screening. Tickets for current OCC students with ID are $10. Advance tickets can be purchased online at OCC

For general information, email cmorgan@occ.cccd.edu or call (714) 432-0202, ext. 21058. Free parking will be available in Lots C and D near the Robert B. Moore Theatre.

Annual Newport Harbor Underwater Cleanup returns

Put on hold due to the pandemic, the annual Newport Harbor Underwater Cleanup returns on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Marina Park, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd.

Launched in 2017 by Help Your Harbor’s founders, former Newport Beach Mayor Marshall “Duffy” Duffield and local environmentalists Billy Dutton and Mark Ward, NHUC, hosted three years of cleanup events at the Balboa Bay Club before COVID-19 hit. This year, the Marina Park cleanup will be held in partnership with the city of Newport Beach.

Volunteer scuba divers and onshore participants will search Newport Harbor for trash, plastics and other pollutants. Check-in begins at 7 a.m., with the cleanup starting at 9 a.m. At 11:30 a.m. the event will conclude with lunch, raffle prizes and recognitions.

Chili Cook-off in Sunset Beach on Sept. 21

The 25th annual Sunset Beach Chili Cook-off, sponsored by the Sunset Beach Woman’s Club, is planned for Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sunset Beach Community Center, 16861 12th St.

Live music will be performed by Cat Reed and the Back Alley, and the event will also include food vendors, an auction and an opportunity drawing.

The goal is to raise funds for student scholarships, according to organizers who hope to assist 20 students with this year’s proceeds. Tickets, which can be purchased at the door or via eventbrite.com/e/25th-annual-sunset-beach-chili-cookoff-tickets-826022324007, are $20, with children under 5 admitted free.

68th annual Surf City 10-miler is Sunday, new ‘Beach Mile’ set for Saturday

Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach will be closed Sunday for the 68th annual Surf City 10 Miler, which is expected to draw nearly 5,000 runners, walkers and wheelchair athletes. This is one of only three times a year that all four lanes of the PCH are shut down to traffic, so motorists and local residents should expect delays and plan ahead.

This year’s event adds a Beach Mile in partnership with the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. That race will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday and will allow participants to run on the sand.

Oceanfront road closures are expected to begin at 4 a.m. Sunday. The event’s 10-mile race starts at 6:30 a.m., followed by a 10K at 7 a.m. and a 5K at 7:30 a.m.

The starting line is at Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street, and the finish line is at Huntington Beach Pier Plaza. For more information, visit SurfCity10.com.

The Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce will hold a City Council Candidates’ Forum on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the H.B. Senior Center, 18041 Goldenwest St.

The forum is open to the public, but registration is required and can be made at HBChamber.com.