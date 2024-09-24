Advertisement
News

O.C. Board of Supervisors censures embattled member Andrew Do

Andrew Do lifts a finger and points during a meeting.
The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Tuesday to censure embattled member Andrew Do.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
Los Angeles Times
Share via

The Orange County Board of Supervisors censured Andrew Do on Tuesday — marking another significant, if ceremonial, rebuke of the embattled politician.

In a three-page resolution, the board “strongly and publicly” condemned Do “for his failure to abide by the code of ethics and commitment to public service, and for the reckless judgment and favoritism he has demonstrated.”

The censure was approved 4-0, with Do absent. The supervisor, who is in the last year of his final term, has not attended a board meeting since Aug. 13, having been marked as an “excused” absence three times.

Advertisement

Do did not return an email seeking comment.

Anaheim, CA - January 13: Orange County First District supervisor Andrew Do. speaks at a news conference as Orange County active Phase 1A (critical and healthcare workers) residents exit large tents at Orange County's first large-scale vaccination site after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the Toy Story parking lot at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Orange County supervisors and Orange County Health Care Agency Director Dr. Clayton Chau held a news conference discussing the county's first Super POD (point-of-dispensing) site for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The vaccinations are at Tier 1A for people who have reservations on a website. The site is able to handle 7,000 immunizations per day. Their goal is to immunize everyone in Orange County who chooses to do so by July 4th. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Orange County demands group linked to supervisor’s daughter return millions of dollars

Orange County is demanding that a group linked to Supervisor Andrew Do’s daughter return millions of tax dollars after it failed to show it did the work it was hired to do.

Aug. 6, 2024

The censure follows the board’s decision to remove Do from all committee and board appointments on Sept. 10. He has also faced calls to resign from the board.

In a lawsuit filed Aug. 15, Orange County alleged that executives at a nonprofit, the Viet America Society, had “brazenly plundered” taxpayer money meant to feed needy seniors during the pandemic.

Among the executives named in the lawsuit was Do’s daughter, Rhiannon. LAist previously reported that Do directed or voted to direct as much as $13.5 million to Viet America Society without disclosing that his daughter was connected to the group.

In early August, the county demanded that Viet America Society return $2.2 million after the organization failed to prove to auditors and the county how it spent the money, or that it had done the work it was hired to do.

Viet America Society is a public charity based in Huntington Beach, CA ... Address, 8907 Warner Ave Suite 125, Huntington Beach, CA 92647.

California

Nonprofit and supervisor’s daughter ‘brazenly plundered’ tax dollars, Orange County says in lawsuit

Orange County is suing a nonprofit group and the daughter of one of its own supervisors, accusing them of taking millions of dollars in county contracts and “brazenly plunder[ing] these funds for their own personal gain.”

Aug. 17, 2024

The lawsuit alleges some of those funds were instead used to purchase multiple homes.

Rhiannon Do, 23, is alleged to have used county dollars to buy a home in Tustin in July 2023. The sale price was $1.035 million, according to the real estate site Redfin.

Rhiannon Do’s attorney, David Wiechert, said in a previous email to The Times that she is “a hardworking, honest, and law-abiding young woman.”

The third-year law student at UC Irvine also previously interned at the Orange County district attorney’s office for three months while officials were preparing to bring a suit against Viet America Society.

SANTA ANA, CA - JULY 14: Orange County Board of Supervisors Andrew Do, vice chairman, first district, warns hecklers to not interrupt fellow speakers during its regular board meeting at the Orange County Hall of Administration on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Santa Ana, CA. OC Supervisors also discussed a file status report and approve continuance of local health emergency and local emergency related to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and set a review to continuing local emergency and every 30 days after until terminated. They also discussed a resolution in support of a ban on affirmative action introduced by Supervisors Michelle Steel and Don Wagner and a proposal from Supervisors Lisa Bartlett and Doug Chaffee to alter the county's term limits for supervisors. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

While an Orange County supervisor was under scrutiny, his daughter interned with county prosecutors

Weeks after it was revealed Andrew Do directed millions of dollars in contracts to a nonprofit linked to his daughter, and after the county was trying to account how the money was spent, his daughter landed an internship with the D.A.

Aug. 29, 2024

After the lawsuit was filed, federal agents raided the homes of Rhiannon and Andrew Do.

The board-approved censure asserts that Andrew Do demonstrated “reckless and unethical conduct in the performance of his duties as a fiduciary of public funds.”

“Supervisor Andrew Do brazenly exploited his position of power to enrich his family and friends under the guise of feeding the elderly, supporting veterans and hosting community events,” Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said in a statement.

Foley has called on Do to resign, as has state Sen. Janet Nguyen (R-Huntington Beach), who is running to succeed him on the board.

The lawsuit was moved last month from Orange County to San Diego County. A motion hearing is set for Oct. 18.

News
Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

More on this Subject

Advertisement