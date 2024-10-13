Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Saturday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- LCAD students show skills in LPAPA’s Next Generation Paint Out
- Costa Mesa Council hopefuls share civic priorities, views on housing, safety and more
- Orange County Grantmakers hosts summit, bigger than ever, in Costa Mesa
- Turning hazards into bargains: paddle boards, kayaks, more for sale at Newport Beach auction
Inside
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.