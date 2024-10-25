Newport Rib Co. celebratory fundraiser brings in $20,000 for charity

Members of charities selected to participate in Newport Rib Co.’s 40th anniversary celebration event hold up donated checks. The fundraiser brought in more than $20,000.

Newport Rib Co. celebrated 40 years in business this month, and the local eatery marked the occasion by making plans to donate a portion of the checks to 20 local and national charities over the first 20 days in October.

The family-owned-and-operated restaurant will donate a total of $20,260 to the participating charities, said John Ursini, the proprietor for Newport Rib Co.

“The success of this program demonstrates to us that our community loves to give back,” Ursini said. “We are ecstatic at the results and plan on continuing to support the community year-round.”

Advertisement

Patrons had the opportunity to have 20% of their checks donated to the charity of their choice. Guests simply had to identify a charity from among the selected participants.

The Orange County chapter of the Alzheimer’s Assn. ($2,363), the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation ($2,723), no-kill animal rescue Priceless Pets ($2,609), and Robyne’s Nest ($1,950), a group that aims to help at-risk students in Huntington Beach, were among the leading beneficiaries from the proceeds.

Laura Marroquin, John’s sister and the community relations manager at Newport Rib Co., described it as “heartwarming” to see some of the local charities do well over the 20 days.

“They work hard year-round to provide assistance to those in need,” Marroquin said. “We are glad that we can support their work through our anniversary celebration.”

A known commodity among barbecue enthusiasts in the community, Newport Rib Co. was opened by Fran Ursini in 1984. The restaurant is currently located at 2196 Harbor Blvd. in Costa Mesa.