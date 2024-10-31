Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Protect Huntington Beach delivers signatures against children’s book review board to City Hall
- Newport Beach mayor accuses former councilman of deceptive campaign mailers; candidate responds
- Backed by court ruling, O.C. fairground officials give horse boarders deadline to leave
- Another ruling goes against Huntington Beach in housing mandates battle
- Día de los Muertos celebrations planned Saturday at 2 local cemeteries
Inside
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.