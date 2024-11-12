Public input on construction of proposed surf park sought by Newport Beach officials

Members of the public have until Dec. 6 to submit comments on a proposal to build a surf ranch over a portion of the Newport Beach Golf Course.

Developers of the proposed Snug Harbor Surf Park want to build a 7-acre surf lagoon to generate waves on command, one 50-foot building for fitness and retail space and a 45-foot-tall building to accommodate overnight visitors on a 15.38-acre site along Irvine Avenue and Mesa Drive. That’s currently where the golf course’s driving range, putting green, restaurant as well as holes 1, 2 and 9 are located.

In September, the City Council voted to conduct an environmental impact report to look into how it might affect the surrounding community’s aesthetics, air quality, noise, traffic, public services and more. Planning officials expect to have a draft of that report available for the public to view and weigh in on by spring 2025.

In the meantime, city staff have begun soliciting input from the community regarding the proposed surf park. Written submissions should be addressed to Newport Beach Senior Planner Joselyn Perez. She can be reached at JPerez@newportbeachca.gov or (949)-644-3312. Written submissions can also be mailed to the city’s Community Development Department at 100 Civic Center Drive.

Members of the public can also share their thoughts in person at a scoping meeting scheduled Nov. 20 at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Drive.