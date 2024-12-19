Huntington Beach Fire Chief Scott Haberle says goodbye

Scott Haberle joined Huntington Beach as its fire chief in February 2020.

A month later, the world shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Haberle’s leadership through that difficult period did not go unnoticed by the public and other city officials.

“Our fire department, our first responders, were incredible,” City Atty. Michael Gates said. “They were amazing. I think they set the standard countywide, really, for how to handle a crisis.”

Now, Haberle is saying goodbye.

Haberle is retiring, effective Dec. 30, after a 36-year career. He was presented a certificate of commendation by Mayor Pat Burns at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

Advertisement

Eric McCoy, currently the city’s deputy fire chief, will become the acting fire chief on New Year’s Eve.

Huntington Beach Fire Chief Scott Haberle speaks at an event in 2022. (James Carbone)

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be here in Huntington Beach,” Haberle said during Tuesday’s meeting. “I think when I look back on my career, I never thought as a young firefighter in Monrovia that I would finish my career in such an amazing place. The community is so supportive of public safety, the fire department and police. The council, you have all been so incredible with how much support you have given me personally, the department itself and public safety here. I think all of that has just made every challenge and everything we’ve worked through together just inspiring and amazing.”

The council members all had plenty of nice things to say about Haberle, known for his pleasant nature and his service to the city. He was previously a fire chief in Monterey Park after being promoted to deputy fire chief in Monrovia, where he grew up.

“I have to say, I’ve never seen someone that never has a bad day,” Councilman Tony Strickland said. “You’re always smiling, you’re always optimistic, you’re always uplifting. No one has ever said a bad thing about you.”

Councilman Casey McKeon said it’s rare for a public safety department to bring in revenue

and praised Haberle’s job of creating efficiency within the department, including “shifts, staffing, operational efficiencies, but also really being proactive to bring in revenue to the city through the CalOptima program, advertising on the lifeguard towers and some other great ideas. He’s really set up the city for success in the future with his succession planning, getting everyone on the same page through his leadership to carry the mantle and keep our fire department in good hands for years to come.”

Retiring Huntington Beach Fire Chief Scott Haberle, center, was honored by the City Council and other officials on Tuesday night. (Courtesy of Jennifer Carey)

Haberle said in an interview with the Daily Pilot that he was proud of working to improve response delivery times through analytics, as well as a “recruitment to retirement” program that has blossomed under his watch.

“It’s a program to grow people up from lifeguards and ambulance operators and bring them into the department as firefighters and Marine Safety officers,” he said. “Instead of going to the outside, we were growing our own from the inside. That program has been really successful, that we’ve all done together.”

What’s next for Haberle? He will enjoy retirement with his wife of 27 years, Cathy. They have three children and welcomed their first grandchild, a baby girl, to the world in November 2023.

“It’s an exciting time,” Haberle said.