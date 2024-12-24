Traffic snarl on PCH Sunday in Newport Beach due to a 3-vehicle crash
A three-vehicle crash that briefly snarled traffic on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach Sunday may have been caused by a motorist who went through a red light, according to police.
The collision occurred at about 2:20 p.m., Newport Beach Police Sgt. Steve Oberon said. Preliminary investigation suggests one of the involved ran a stoplight near the Newport Beach Boulevard ramp.
Photos from the scene of the crash showed numerous motorists held up behind a fire engine, police SUVs and an ambulance. However, no injuries or arrests were reported.
