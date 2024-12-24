Advertisement
Traffic snarl on PCH Sunday in Newport Beach due to a 3-vehicle crash

Motorists wait at the scene of a crash in Newport Beach on Sunday.
Motorists wait behind a fire engine, police SUVs, two trucks and an ambulance at the scene of a crash in Newport Beach on Sunday.
(Susan Hoffman)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
A three-vehicle crash that briefly snarled traffic on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach Sunday may have been caused by a motorist who went through a red light, according to police.

The collision occurred at about 2:20 p.m., Newport Beach Police Sgt. Steve Oberon said. Preliminary investigation suggests one of the involved ran a stoplight near the Newport Beach Boulevard ramp.

Photos from the scene of the crash showed numerous motorists held up behind a fire engine, police SUVs and an ambulance. However, no injuries or arrests were reported.

Eric Licas

Eric Licas covers Newport Beach for the Daily Pilot. He previously was a crime and public safety reporter and, before that, spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus.

