Ruptured sewage line at Laguna Niguel Regional Park prompts closure of nearby beaches

A ruptured sewage line at Laguna Niguel Regional Park leaked about 465,000 gallons of wastewater into the ocean Tuesday, prompting the closure of local beaches.

Orange County Beaches from Treasure Island to Table Rock remained closed to the public until further notice due to a sewage spill in Laguna Beach, officials said Tuesday.

The spill was caused by a sewer line that ruptured at Laguna Niguel Regional Park, representatives for Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said Tuesday evening. The pipe was repaired, but about 465,000 gallons of wastewater wound up leaking into the ocean.

Affected beaches will be temporarily off limits to swimmers, surfers and divers until the Orange County Health Care Agency determines it’s safe to go back into the water. More information and updates on the closure can be found at ocbeachinfo.com.

“I thank the public for your cooperation and continue to monitor the situation to ensure we maintain public health,” Foley said in a statement.