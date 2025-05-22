Gold Star mothers help Newport-Mesa fifth-graders understand the meaning of patriotism

Girl Scouts demonstrate how to properly fold Old Glory during the Field of Honor gathering at Castaways Park in Newport Beach on Thursday, ahead of Memorial Day.

Two mothers whose sons died while serving in America’s armed forces helped hundreds of fifth-graders from Costa Mesa and Newport Beach understand the meaning of patriotism Thursday ahead of the Memorial Day weekend at Castaways Park.

About 520 students from nine Newport-Mesa Unified School District elementary schools attended the special presentation hosted by the Exchange Club of Newport Harbor as part of the 16th annual Field of Honor, said Cynthia Strasmann, the club’s chair of youth programs.

The 10-day exhibition features 1,776 American flags, which are a nod to the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The flags are installed alongside the trails running through Castaways Park. Also on display are more than 200 pieces of student art inspired by the question “What does America mean to me?”

“To get them involved as patriots of our country at a young age, I think, is so important in our nation right now,” said Richard Swinney, Exchange Club of Newport Harbor secretary and head of its Field of Honor committee. “Our nation is really divided, and we’re hopeful students will become more patriotic because of this event and bring our country together in the future. They are our future, and we’re counting on them.”

Members of the Paularino Elementary Band play the xylophone during a presentation Thursday during the Field of Honor Celebration at Castaways Park. (Eric Licas)

Newport Beach firefighters hoisted Old Glory, as children took selfies alongside their drawings and walked up the path leading to a clearing overlooking Newport Bay. They were accompanied by horse-mounted police and S.W.A.T. officers in an armored vehicle.

The event kicked off with renditions of “Yankee Doodle” and “America the Beautiful” by the Paularino Elementary Band and Sonora Elementary Choir. Kids also watched a parade of flags representing each branch of the armed forces, a demonstration of how to properly fold an American flag by Girl Scout Cadette Troop #5388 and a presentation of colors by the Sons of the American Revolution.

Members of the Sons of the American Revolution tie up flags following a presentation at Castaways Park in Newport Beach Thursday. (Eric Licas)

The latter is a nonprofit whose members don the traditional garb worn by Americans who fought in the American Revolution at events celebrating U.S. history and the military across the country. Members said they were proud to take part in Thursday’s educational gathering.

“It’s quite an honor,” said John Ferris, president of the organization’s California Chapter. “It’s not even something we feel like we’re personally doing, but we’re almost inhabiting the people who went ahead and did this 250 years ago. It’s very special to each one of us. We look forward to it each year, especially to share it with children.”

Fifth graders applaud during a presentation Thursday at the Field of Honor celebration at Castaways Park.

The morning’s featured speakers were Lisa Moncur and Karen Curreri, mothers of two soldiers who died while serving in the U.S. Army. Moncur’s son, Sgt. John Christian Barcellano, served two tours as a tank gunner. Curreri’s son, Sgt. Joseph F. Curreri, was a Green Beret aiding humanitarian efforts in the Philippines.

Moncur explained the difference between Armed Forces Day, a holiday recognizing all current and past service members, Veterans Day, which celebrates former members of the military, and Memorial Day, which honors those who died while enlisted.

“It is not really appropriate to say ‘Happy Memorial Day,’ because this holiday is not a happy occasion,” Moncur said. “It doesn’t mean you have to feel sad on Memorial Day, but we should feel grateful for all of those who sacrificed so much for us, and we can and should celebrate the many freedoms we have because of their sacrifice. So, instead of wishing people a happy Memorial Day, wish them a meaningful Memorial Day.”

Moncur encouraged students to sing patriotic songs, learn about American history and attend events commemorating Memorial Day. One such event caps the Field of Honor presentation that is scheduled for noon on Monday.

“We’ve got pipers and drummers and just a lot of pageantry,” Swinney said of the upcoming ceremony.

American flags and student art decorate Castaways Park Thursday for the Field of Honor Celebration leading up to Memorial Day. (Eric Licas)

The Field of Honor wouldn’t be possible without the help of Marines from Camp Pendleton who trek up to Newport Beach twice each year to help install the 1,776 flags waving at Castaways Park, Swinney said. He also thanked the city of Newport Beach as well as the fire and police departments for their support and participation.

The event is the largest event organized by the Exchange Club or Newport Harbor, and accounts for a majority of their fundraising, Swinney said. It has helped them provide around $60,000 in scholarships for Newport-Mesa seniors last year, and $15,000 in grants for organizations supporting families of Marines, among other charitable endeavors.