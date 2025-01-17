Around Town: Mesa Verde welcomes Gordon Bowley Charity Classic Monday

The 21st annual Gordon Bowley Charity Classic golf tournament tees off Monday at Mesa Verde Country Club. The late Bowely, who passed away in 2023, is shown giving an award to Tom Sargent during the 2017 Jones Cup at the same course.

Mardi Gras is the theme for the 21st annual Gordon Bowley Charity Classic golf tournament, which tees off Monday at Mesa Verde Country Club in Costa Mesa.

Registration for the tourney, hosted by Costa Mesa United, will open at 8:30 a.m. and breakfast on the green will be served. A putting contest also will open at that time. The tournament starts at 10:15 a.m., with a shotgun start.

The tournament was formerly known as the Mesa Verde Charity Classic, renamed to honor the late Bowley, a champion for youth sports in Costa Mesa who died in 2023, according to organizers.

Lions clubs vision screening event Saturday

The Harbor Mesa and the Laguna Niguel Lions clubs are offering a vision screening and free recycled eyeglasses from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Costa Mesa Senior Center, 695 W. 19th St.

All ages are welcome, but the organizers note that it is a first come, first serve event. For more information call Mike Zozaya at (949) 280-3318 or Dede Wilson (949) 836-1623.

Ecumenical service planned for Sunday night

The Diocese of Orange is organizing an ecumenical service set for 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Mission Basilica in San Juan Capistrano, 31520 Camino Capistrano.

The free event, which will feature reflections from different faiths, will also feature a musical performance. The service recognizes the 1,700th anniversary of the Nicene Creed — a statement of belief for Catholic, Orthodox, Protestant and Lutheran denominations.

Newport Women’s Democratic Club to meet Jan. 23

The Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club will meet Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at the OASIS Senior Center in Corona del Mar.

The focus of this month’s meeting is the Feb. 25 special election to fill a the state senator’s seat for District 36 most recently held by Janet Nyugen, who was elected in November to the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

Candidate Jimmy Pham, a candidate for the seat vacated by Nguyen, will address the club.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for networking; the meeting program starts at 6 p.m. Registration is required and can be made online at NBWDC.org.

Third annual Walk to Feed OC planned for March

In recognition of National Nutrition Month, Tanaka Farms in Irvine will be the venue for the Second Harvest Food Bank’s annual Walk to Feed O.C., set for 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 15.

Second Harvest Food Bank hopes to raise $350,000 through the event while also raising awareness about nutritional and food insecurity in Orange County. Participants can register at feedoc.org/walk.

Tanaka Farms is located at 5380¾ University Drive, Irvine. The event is presented by the Kroger Co. Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation | Ralphs Food4Less.