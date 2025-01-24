Around Town: Sunday morning bird walk at Tucker Wildlife Sanctuary

Birders keep an eye out for native species in Modjeska Canyon. A Birdwalk at the Tucker Wildlife Sanctuary is scheduled for Sunday morning.

Birdwatchers are invited to take in some fresh air and birdsong Sunday morning at the Tucker Wildlife Sanctuary in Modjeska Canyon.

The meet-up is designed for beginner and intermediate birders, but people of all experience levels are welcome. It begins at 8 a.m. with a brief tutorial on the use of binoculars and basic bird identification. That’s followed by a tour of the sanctuary’s oak woodland, riparian, coastal sage scrub and chaparral native habitats.

Attendees will meet in front of the museum at the sanctuary, located at 29322 Modjeska Canyon Road, Silverado. Reservations can be made at events.encenter.org.

Paddington Bear in Newport Beach Saturday

Well-spoken, marmalade sandwich-loving, floppy hat and suitcase-toting Paddington Bear has added a trip to the Balboa Island Museum in Newport Beach on Saturday, Jan. 25, to his itinerary.

The globetrotting star of one of literature’s most recognizable series for children will be at the museum between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. He’ll take photos with fans, share treats and offer other activities for kids and their families.

Paddington Bear merchandise will also be on sale during the event. The museum is located at 210 Marine Ave., Newport Beach. To make a reservation call (949) 675-3952.

South Coast Plaza, Segertroms donate $1 million toward fire relief

South Coast Plaza and the Segerstrom family this week announced the donation of $1 million toward relief and recovery efforts for the Los Angeles area fires.

The organizations that will receive donations from the $1 million fund are LAFD Fire Foundation, Best Friends Animal Society, California Community Foundation, Baby2Baby, Center for Cultural Innovation and Pasadena Humane Society.

Author Kevin Kwan to appear at Costa Mesa event

Kevin Kwan, the best-selling author of several books, including “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Rich People Problems” and “Lies and Weddings: A Novel,” will be the featured guest at the Norma Hertzog Community Center in Costa Mesa Wednesday night as part of the O.C. Public Libraries “A Slice of Literary Orange” series.

Kwan was named by Time magazine as one of the “100 Most Influential People in the World” in 2018. Complimentary books available while supplies last. Books will also be available for purchase. No registration is required and all ages welcome.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m.; the center is located at 1845 Park Ave. Early arrival is suggested.