Laguna Beach police make arrests, seize illegal substances at local smoke shop

Laguna Beach police seized several illegal substances and made multiple arrests of those alleged to have been involved in the sale of illegal drugs on Monday at Cinder Box Smoke Shop, local law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

Authorities executed a search warrant at the local smoke shop,located at 640 South Coast Highway, after opening an investigation following a citizen complaint earlier this month.

The complaint led to an investigation of suspected illegal sales of psilocybin mushrooms — more commonly known as “magic mushrooms” — and cannabis at the store, police said. A newly established special enforcement team carried out the investigation and that unit, along with Laguna Beach police detectives were active in Monday’s operation.

Authorities seized approximately 3.8 pounds of cannabis products, including loose marijuana buds, THC concentrate and edibles, police said. Officers also recovered about half a pound of psilocybin mushrooms products, including candy and chocolate bars.

It was not clear how many suspects were detained, but authorities said charges related to the illegal sale of controlled substances were pending. An investigation remained ongoing, police said.

Anyone with additional information can contact Lt. Jesse Schmidt at (949) 464-6653.