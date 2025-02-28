Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, Feb. 28, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Spaghetti Bender serving its final plates after 55 years of nourishing the community of Newport Beach
- Huntington Beach teenagers part of group suing city over library policies
- 60-foot eucalyptus flattens vehicle at Huntington Beach’s Central Park
- Estancia alumnus Jake Knapp cards 59 at Cognizant Classic
Inside
