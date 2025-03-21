College Hospital Costa Mesa discovers more patient info exposed in 2024 data breach

College Hospital Costa Mesa announced last week additional patients were found to have been impacted by a data breach that took place last year.

Officials with College Hospital Costa Mesa announced last week a forensic investigation into a data breach last year — which divulged key pieces of information on individuals treated at the medical center — discovered additional patients were involved.

Those impacted were notified that a “threat actor” had accessed certain files within the hospital sometime between Aug. 14 and Sept. 17 and may have obtained personal patient data, including names, diagnoses, dates of birth and Social Security numbers.

The hospital reportedly contracted with Chicago-based data breach law firm Strauss Borrelli PLLC to investigate the incident by reviewing the data to determine what information had been exposed in the breach and which individuals were affected.

Advertisement

Information regarding patients’ driver’s license numbers and dates of appointments, along with other data potentially indicating a person had received services at the facility were part of the breach, according to a release issued Tuesday by Strauss Borrelli.

College Hospital Costa Mesa officials posted a notice of the incident on its website and, on March 10, began sending notification letters to impacted patients, the release indicated.

“We remain committed to protecting the confidentiality and security of patient information, and apologize for the concern this may cause,” the notice read. “We are offering complimentary identity monitoring services to patients whose Social Security numbers were involved.”

Hospital representatives advised patients to carefully review statements and bills and contact their healthcare provider or insurer if they saw a charge for a service they did not receive.

In addition to implementing additional safeguards and technical security measures, College Hospital has established a toll-free call center to help answer questions about the incident, which can be reached by calling (888) 458-9763, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding major U.S. holidays.

Those who may have received a breach notification letter and would like more information about their rights and legal remedies are asked to contact (872) 263-1100 or sam@strausborrelli.com.