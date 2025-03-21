Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, March 21, 2025
- Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Plan for affordable housing at Costa Mesa Senior Center parking lot finally lines up
- Newport Beach City Council meeting roundup: Public Works has $108 million in major projects coming up
- Newport Harbor baseball staying strong in the face of a player’s unexpected loss
Inside
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.