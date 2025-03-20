Newport Beach City Council meeting roundup: Public Works has $108 million in major projects coming up

The Newport Beach City Council on Tuesday heard a rundown of the public works projects slated for 2025 and 2026. They also reviewed details for a charity event at Peninsula Park that will benefit a noprofit organization based in Hemet.

Newport Beach capital improvement preview

Public Works officials expect to spend approximately $108 million over the course of the next fiscal year improving facilities, streets, water infrastructure, parks, harbors and beaches.

That estimate was included in a preview of the city’s capital improvement program presented by Public Works Director Dave Webb during a City Council study session on March 11. It’s roughly 21%more than the $88.9 million that had been budgeted for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

As much as $40.6 million allocated in this year’s improvement plan covers work that was scheduled for last year, but not yet completed. Notable ongoing projects include the reconstruction of the Balboa Library and adjacent Fire Station No.1, the rehabilitation of the city’s fueling yard, the restoration of the Big Canyon Reservoir in Corona del Mar and replacement of the Balboa Yacht Basin Dock. Crews were also completing street and drainage improvements on MacArthur Boulevard, Old Newport Road and Von Karman Avenue.

Streets take up the bulk of funding in the improvement plan, with over $21.7 million set aside for such projects. Work on the city’s parks, harbors and beaches, like the restoration of Bonita Creek Park and upgrades to seawalls could cost over $16.4 million. Major maintenance and enhancements to the city’s water infrastructure will cost upward of $13.4 million, and include the drilling of new wells in a joint-funded project with the city of Laguna Beach.

Council OKs exception to alcohol ban for charity polo event

Last week, the City Council also discussed details of a charity polo event benefiting the Celebrity Foundation for Children scheduled Saturday, May 3. The nonprofit runs a ranch in Hemet that hosts educational camps and events for youth.

The polo event has been hosted at Peninsula Park since 2016, according to a report by city staff. Alcohol is normally prohibited at the park, but organizers were approved for a waiver in 2023 to serve it. Due to its success, in 2024 the event was granted an indefinite exception to serve adult beverages.

At last week’s meeting, however, the council decided to rescind the blanket exception, allowing city officials to review the matter on a year-by-year basis. They also voted to allow alcohol service at the park for this year, pending additional approvals from California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

One speaker at last week’s meeting, Balboa Village Merchants Assn. President Kelly Carlson, took issue with the event. She claimed that it did not promote additional customers or revenue at local businesses. She also noted the charity it benefits is based about 90 miles away, in Riverside County

“Our biggest concern with this event this year is, where are the local ties?” Carlson said. “We are being told that our customers and our businesses are going to be displaced for a nonprofit with no local connection.”

Councilman Noah Blom empathized with Carlson’s position, but also spoke out in favor of the nonprofit’s mission and their charity event. He said the impact large public gatherings can have on the nearby economy may not be felt immediately, especially in areas that typically don’t draw as many visitors as the pier and Newport Center.

“Sometimes it is very difficult to understand the connection between an event that you feel takes things away,” Blom said. “... I do think sometimes it’s nice to remind people of districts in our city that still exist. And I think that sometimes is part of the crux of being all the way down the peninsula.”