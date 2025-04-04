Paintings, drawings, photos and sculptures sought for submission in 58th annual Newport Beach Art Exhibit

Susie Sprinkel Hudson stands with her third-place ribbon in 3D art during the 2024 Newport Beach Civic Center art exhibit and sculpture dedication. Submissions for this year’s event are due by May 9.

Painters, drawers sculptors and photographers have until 11 p.m. on May 9 to submit their work for the 58th annual Newport Beach Art Exhibition.

The one-day event takes place on June 28 at the Civic Center, and coincides with the unveiling of new sculptures that will remain on display in the adjacent Civic Center Park. The exhibition includes a food and wine pavilion as well as an awards ceremony highlighting winning entries, all alongside an eclectic mix of work in charcoal, acrylic, oil, glass, mixed media and more.

A sculpture of a bunny at Newport Beach Civic Center Park. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Submissions will be separated into four categories: paintings, drawings, 3D art and photography. A panel of jurors will determine the best in each class and award $300 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third. A $200 juror’s choice award and $100 people’s choice award will also be up for grabs.

Works by Steven Edwards, featuring glass and light-enhanced photography with 3D characteristics, were on display at Newport Beach Art Exhibit Saturday. (Susan Hoffman)

All submissions featured will be for sale. And 20% of all proceeds will be donated to the Newport Beach Arts Foundation.

All pieces in the exhibition must be original works of art. There is an entry fee of $35 for one submission or $50 for two. Additional rules like size and weight restrictions can be found on the city’s website. Artists may enter their work for consideration via online submission tool Call for Entries.