Costa Mesa is calling ‘citizen scientists’ to join in City Nature Challenge bioblitz

Costa Mesa encourages residents to join a “City Nature Challenge” from April 25 through 28, when citizens document animal and plant species in spaces like Fairview Park.

Costa Mesa is encouraging residents to explore their own backyards, neighborhoods and city parks in search of wild animals and plant species they can help catalog, using a smartphone app, in a City Nature Challenge “bioblitz.”

Coinciding with Costa Mesa’s annual Earth Day celebration — which takes place at City Hall on April 26 — the four-day challenge asks participants to download the iNaturalist app and then, from April 25 through 28, observe and report what they find through photos and notes.

Those unfamiliar with iNaturalist and how it works are invited to attend a workshop at the city’s Fairview Park on April 19, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., where they can make observations and help with the restoration of a coastal sage scrub site.

Started as a casual competition between Los Angeles and San Francisco in 2016, the now-global City Nature Challenge is a friendly contest to see whose citizens can document the greatest number of wild species within a defined time period.

The event not only inspires people to get out in nature, but provides a living picture, in real time, of Costa Mesa’s natural biodiversity. It also tracks wildlife and plant species residing in places that scientists and researchers may not be able to access, said City Councilwoman Arlis Reynolds, who plans to participate in this year’s challenge.

“It has literally been the source of the discovery of new species, or finding species that science thought were extinct, or lived in places we didn’t think they lived in — and that’s all coming from regular people,” Reynolds said Thursday.

Of the more than 2.1 million animal species living on the planet, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, more than 500,352 have been recorded by “citizen scientists” through the iNaturalist app, the nonprofit network reports on its website .

In Costa Mesa alone, 9,623 observations have been recorded of 1,264 different plant and animal species. For this year’s challenge, Costa Mesa sightings can be cataloged in iNaturalist under Orange County, where citizens have already signed up and are letting other cities join in the fun.

An exotic Mandarin duck was one of nine spotted at Costa Mesa’s TeWinkle Park in 2021. Officials are asking residents to join in a City Nature Challenge April 25-28, in which they document plant and animal sightings. (File Photo)

Fairview Park administrator Kelly Dalton said the smartphone app is an easy and accessible way for people to engage in citizen science and learn about their natural surroundings.

“We use it when we’re out in the field to document plant species observed along the trails or when we’re determining if [a plant] is native or non-native and needs to be removed,” he said. “It’s a great tool — at the snap of your finger, within a few seconds, you can take a photo and learn more about a species and where it comes from.”

Reynolds said Costa Mesa is filled with treasures just waiting to be discovered.

“Go find nature in your backyard,” she added. “You don’t have to go to Yellowstone or Yosemite. There’s so much around you on your street — look around you and notice.”

Ahead of the City Nature Challenge, April 25-28, Costa Mesa’s Parks & Community Services Department will hold an iNaturalist workshop April 19, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., near the entrance of Fairview Park, 2525 Placentia Ave. The city’s annual Earth Day Festival takes place April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Costa Mesa City Hall, 77 Fair Drive. Admission is free.