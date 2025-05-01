Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, May 1, 2025
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- USA Water Polo premieres Olympic documentary in Newport Beach
- Costa Mesa Playhouse needs a new home, as NMUSD repurposes Rea Elementary
- Man found guilty of brutally slaying his girlfriend in Huntington Beach
- An exploration of grief, ‘A Monster Calls’ opens on stage in Huntington Beach
Inside
- Cause of Fairview Park brush fire unknown, but signs of human activity seen nearby
- Marina doubles team settles for runner-up finish at Ojai Tennis Tournament
- Huntington Beach’s Morgan Drotter plays the ‘hero’ with late homer
