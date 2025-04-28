Cause of Fairview Park brush fire unknown, but signs of human activity seen nearby

Costa Mesa fire crews on Friday battle a nearly 1-acre brush fire at Fairview Park, initially seen and called in by a Huntington Beach police helicopter.

Costa Mesa fire investigators are examining the cause of a 1-acre brush fire that broke out Friday in a portion of Fairview Park, where sensitive wildlife is known to reside and where evidence of human activity was also spotted.

Department spokesman Battalion Chief Chris Coates said the blaze was first seen and called in shortly after 9:30 p.m. by Huntington Beach police helicopter HB1, as officers flew over the scene just west of Placentia Avenue.

“They happened to be flying in the area and observed it,” Coates said Monday.

Costa Mesa fire personnel respond to a nearly 1-acre brush fire at the city’s Fairview Park on Friday. (Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue)

Crews arrived at the park and saw flames reaching toward the sky but could not immediately access the fire’s origin point, as the area was covered in thick brush that was unreachable by vehicle, according to Coates.

Firefighters used chainsaws to hack their way through the vegetation to gain access, and then ran approximately 2,000 feet of hose to the spot to tackle the fire.

Personnel from four engine companies and one battalion chief remained at the park for 4.5 hours to make sure the site was completely overhauled and no burning embers remained, Coates said.

No people were seen in the vicinity, but the fire spokesman said there were signs of human activity in the surrounding area.

No structures were damaged. No injuries were reported.

“The fire occurred in an area where there is evidence of homeless encampments,” he said, clarifying that it will be up to investigators to determine whether that may have contributed to the brush fire.

A June 2023 fire at Costa Mesa’s Fairview Park burned 8.4 acres and caused the temporary evacuation of nearby residents. (Zach Jones / O.C. Model Engineers)

Such fires are not uncommon in Fairview Park and the adjacent Talbert Park, the lands of which are maintained by the county.

On June 23, 2023, crews battled an 8.4-acre brush fire at the park’s southern end near Victoria Street that, fueled by high temperatures and dry conditions, caused the temporary evacuation of residents on Swan Drive to the north.

Two teenagers reportedly received minor injuries during the blaze and were assessed at the scene, while another individual found in an encampment at the park was taken into police custody on suspicion of trespassing.

It is unknown whether that person may have been linked to the start of the 2023 fire, the cause of was never publicly reported. Although the Pilot requested public records on the investigation in September, that request was denied because the case was still under review.