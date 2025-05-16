Around Town: Pinwheel Project fundraiser for foster kids comes to Fashion Island

A child holds a pinwheel during CASA OC’s annual Pinwheel Project fundraiser, supporting foster care youth. This year’s event takes place at Fashion Island May 31, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors to Newport Beach’s Fashion Island on May 31 will have the chance to sponsor a child in Orange County’s foster care system during the annual “Pinwheel Project” at the Neiman Marcus/Bloomingdale’s Lawn, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hosted by Court Appointed Special Advocates of Orange County (CASA OC) for the ninth year in a row, 2,915 colorful pinwheels will be “planted” across the lawn, each one representing a child in the foster care system. Guests can donate $10 to sponsor a pinwheel, funding advocacy and support efforts on behalf of foster children.

Those who purchase a pinwheel will receive a voucher for a discounted $40 family meal from ZOOD. For details and to sponsor a pinwheel, visit casaoc.org/pinwheel or visit Fashion Island, 401 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, during the event.

The Costa Mesa Historical Society invites local history buffs to attend the nonprofit’s 3rd annual Spring Social Luncheon at the Costa Mesa Women’s Club on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year, members will be “Celebrating Dates,” — significant milestone commemorations coming up in Costa Mesa and beyond in the year ahead, including the Society’s own 60th anniversary. Participants can feast on Greek cuisine provided by Costa Mesa restaurant My Greek Kitchen while they learn more about key dates in the city’s past.

A $25 donation includes one catered meal and helps the Historical Society upgrade its museum with a new 65-inch SMART TV and sound bar. The Costa Mesa Women’s Club is located at 610 W. 18th St. RSVP by May 19 at CostaMesaHistory.org .

American Coast Theater Company presents 2 classics

Now that school’s out, the professional American Coast Theater Company will take the stage at Vanguard University’s Lyceum Theater in Costa Mesa with two upcoming productions.

“The Importance of Being Earnest — a Wilde New Musical!” is adapted from the classic mistaken-identity comedy by Oscar Wilde and features a five-piece band/orchestra. Performances run through June 8 with shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and weekend matinees at 2 p.m.

Later in June, ACTC presents Arthur Miller’s classic award-winning drama, “Death of a Salesman,” directed by Chance Theater’s Executive Artistic Director Oanh Nguyen. The play introduces Willy Loman, an unsuccessful salesman whose pursuit of the American Dream leads to tragedy for himself and his family.

“Death of a Salesman” previews June 19 at 7:30 p.m. and continues through June 29 with 7:30 p.m. shows Thursday through Saturday, plus 2 p.m. shows on Saturday and Sunday with a special two-for-one ticket offer Wednesday, June 25.

Lyceum Theater at Vanguard University is located at 55 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. Admission costs $20-$30. For more info or to purchase tickets, visit americancoasttheater.com

Compost giveaway, shredding event in Costa Mesa

Customers served by Costa Mesa Sanitary District are invited to attend a free drive-thru compost giveaway and shredding event on May 31, from 8 a.m. to noon, at Orange Coast College’s Lot K, 2701 Fairview Road, in Costa Mesa.

In addition to receiving up to two backs of compost while supplies last, participants can also drop off up to five standard file boxes of paper per household. Kitchen pails will also be available while supplies last. Services and giveaways are available only to customers with proof of residence, such as a driver’s license, ID or utility bill.

For more, visit cmsdca.gov or call (949) 645-8400 during regular business hours.

Audition process underway for Laguna Beach Chamber Singers

The Laguna Beach Chamber Singers announced this week it is accepting audition submissions for its upcoming 2025-2026 season. The group rehearses on Tuesday evenings in Laguna Beach.

Those with an interest in joining the Chamber Singers are asked to submit a short video recording by May 31. This can be of a recent solo performance or a simple melody. Videos must be uploaded and the audition form completed at lbchambersingers.org/join by the deadline.

Selected applicants will be invited to an in-person audition day in Laguna Beach, which includes a group rehearsal and quartet singing. Results of the audition will be announced approximately three weeks later. For more information, contact ryan@lbchambersingers.org.

