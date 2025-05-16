Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, May 15, 2025
- Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Top seeds win beach volleyball titles at AVP Huntington Beach Open
- Lawsuits filed against candidate for NMUSD school board raise concern from opponents; she alleges ‘smear’ job
- Costa Mesa’s retail landmark Triangle Square to be featured on Travel Channel
- Still riveting at 104: Costa Mesa woman, a Rosie during Word War II, feted on her milestone birthday
Inside
- 3 O.C. 6th-graders bring gun, ammo to middle school
- Trial begins for woman accused of masterminding fatal shooting in Fountain Valley
- Fountain Valley girls, Newport Harbor boys earn top-five finishes at CIF D1 swim finals
- Huntington Beach tunes up for final as Loyola plays through tragedy
- Huntington Beach girls’ lacrosse bows out in CIF semifinals
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.