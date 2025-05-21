Throngs turn out for the 30th annual Balboa Island Artwalk, a treasured showcase of local artists’ works

Balboa Island’s South Bayfront was buzzing with activity during Sunday’s annual Balboa Island Artwalk.

The mile-long exhibit stretched along the seawall between Marine and Pearl avenues and was filled with paintings, ceramics, jewelry, blown glass and photography with live music performed in five bayfront yards.

A customer happily finds the perfect piece of pottery as ceramicist Claire Kropko welcomes art lovers from her perch on the seawall during Sunday’s Balboa Island Artwalk. (Susan Hoffman)

For the past 13 years, artist Karen Werner of Upland has been participating in the show, which is now in its 30th year. Her exhibit is set up in the same general area between Pearl and Agate Avenue.

“My work is impressionist oil painting,” explained Werner, who is also a signature member of American Impressionist Society. “I paint mostly still life in the studio and plein air in Laguna Beach or Balboa Island.”

Impressionist artist Karen Werner exhibits her oils at Balboa Island Artwalk, held Sunday. (Susan Hoffman)

Werner, who has been painting full-time for two decades, said she looks forward to displaying her work each year at the event.

“I love the crowd, which is always complimentary about my works,” she said. “It’s my highest selling event of the year.”

As a first-time attendee, Costa Mesa resident Patti Jasinski was attracted to what Redondo Beach artist Joyce Carol calls her wearable art. The unique, handcrafted jewelry made of natural stones, semi-precious metals, shells, fossils and glass includes earrings, bracelets, necklaces and brooches.

Jewelry maker Joyce Carol describes a crystal necklace to Patti Jasinski Sunday at the annual Balboa Island Artwalk. (Susan Hoffman)

“I really admire all of the thoughts and process that they use,” said Jasinski. “Each artist is so unique.”

Instead of beginning with a blank canvas, Laguna Beach artist Jeff Lavinsky paints his land and sea animals on top of vintage nautical charts and maps that match their geographical location.

“There is a series of almanac maps and nautical charts that I use to paint the animals where they’re from,” said Lavinsky. There’s Winston the Corgi posing in front of a vintage atlas of England, Nahoa the tiger shark swimming across a Hawaiian Island nautical chart and a marbled godwit shorebird perched on a vintage chart of Newport Beach in 1967, to name a few.

Laguna Beach artist Jeff Lavinsky explains the process of his animal-themed works to Newport Beach resident Julie Martin during Sunday’s Balboa Island Artwalk. (Susan Hoffman)

The Artwalk is sponsored by Mary Hardesty Realty, which announced on its website the winners of this year’s participating artist awards: The Mary Hardesty Realty Award of Excellence went to Pam Fall, a photographic watercolorist; the winner of the Mayor’s Choice Award was Ernie Romo, an oil painter; the Huse Skelly Gallery Art Star Award: was given to Sangeetha Giopalakrishnan, who also paints in oils.