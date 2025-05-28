Los Amigos seniors lean into futures following graduation

From left: Principal Todd Nirk, class President Jacqueline Mendoza-Olivares, Salutatorian Brianna Li, Garden Grove Unified Board of Education Vice President Bob Harden, Supt. Gabriela Mafi, and co-valedictorians Alexander Lozano and Cat Pham attend the Los Amigos High graduation on Tuesday.

Los Amigos led off the local high school graduation season, as some 350 seniors received diplomas Tuesday evening.

The graduating Lobos leaned into their futures during a ceremony at the Michael A. Monsoor Memorial Stadium on the campus of Garden Grove High. District officials said the graduates explored 97 career pathways and that 130 plan to attend college in the University of California or California State University systems.

An early college academy program helped propel the class of 2025 to 3,465 college credits. The Golden State Seal Merit Diploma for students who demonstrate mastery in at least six subject areas was awarded to 110 students.

The graduates combined to complete 865 advanced-placement courses in reaching their collective cap-and-gown-wearing, tassel-turning milestone.

Los Amigos Principal Todd Nirk presented the graduates at the commencement ceremony. Bob Harden, vice president of the Garden Grove Unified board of education, awarded the diplomas.

Alexander Lozano and Cat Pham were recognized as co-valedictorians; each delivered remarks to the graduates. Brianna Li earned the honor of salutatorian.

The Los Amigos vocal music program sang the national anthem.