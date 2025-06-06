Around Town: Carnivorous plant enthusiasts plan show, sale at Sherman Library & Gardens

Venus fly traps (Dionaea muscipula) will be one of several genera of carnivorous plants on display June 14 as the Southern California Carnivorous Plant Enthusiasts host a show at Sherman Library and Gardens.

The Carnivorous Plant Show and Sale at Sherman Library & Gardens will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 14.

The event, which includes a judged show of plants, is presented by the Southern California Carnivorous Plant Enthusiasts. The Sherman is located at 2647 East Coast Highway, Corona del Mar. Admission is $5.

Newport Beach TV Fest going on this weekend

The Newport Beach Film Festival this weekend is launching it inaugural Newport Beach TV Fest, a four-day counterpart to the original event.

The recently restored Lido Theater and the Port Theater are venues for the festival, which promised a “celebration of television artistry and creative achievements.” Industry professionals are in town to celebrate the top shows that are broadcast or streaming to audiences.

“Television has never been more dynamic, and as the landscape of storytelling continues to evolve, the Newport Beach TV Fest is a natural next step in our journey,” stated Gregg Schwenk, chief executive and director of the Newport Beach Film Festival. “For over 26 years, we’ve championed visionary filmmakers, and now, we’re proud to expand that mission to celebrate the craft and ingenuity of contemporary television. Our home of Newport Beach has long been a hub for creative excellence, and this TV Fest will cement its place as a premier destination for the industry’s brightest talent.”

For more information and a schedule, visit nbtvfest.com.

Pink Tie Party a success

The Susan G. Komen Orange County Pink Tie Party raised more than $475,000 in support of breast cancer research, patient services and education initiatives at VEA Newport Beach on May 10. The event brought together survivors, advocates, medical professionals and the Pink Tie Partner family for a night of inspiration, remembrance and generosity.

The evening included dinner, dancing and a live auction through its paddle raise with vacation packages, including getaways to Sedona, Hawaii and the Sphere in Las Vegas.

From left: Phil Markert, Carrie Strom, January Lopez, Sol Reyes-Roberts, Paula Schneider, Komen president and chief executive, and Victoria Wolodzko Smart, senior vice president, mission. (John Watkins)

The group honored its Class of 2025 OC Pink Tie Partners: Phil Markert, Director of Liquor, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions at Albertsons Companies; January Lopez, M.D., a breast radiologist and medical director of breast imaging at the Sue J. Gross Breast Center at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach; Sol Reyes-Roberts, a retired nurse, health educator and breast cancer survivor based in Orange County; and Carrie Strom a 25-year healthcare industry veteran.

Costa Mesa names Cecilia Gallardo-Daly interim city manager

The Costa Mesa City Council on Tuesday named Asst. City Manager Cecilia Gallardo-Daly as interim city manager while officials seek to replace Lori Ann Farrell Harrison, who was terminated during a May 6 closed session council meeting.

Cecilia Gallardo-Daly, former assistant city manager in San Clemente, began a new job at Costa Mesa City Hall on Tuesday. (City of Costa Mesa)

Gallardo-Daly’s appointment comes nearly one and a half years after she was hired on as assistant in December 2023, having come from the same position at the city of San Clemente.

Her promotion comes with a pay increase, from $277,932 annually to $330,216, according to figures provided by the city.

While the council also discussed the city manager search during Tuesday’s closed session, no news was reported from the meeting. Officials, however, on May 20 approved retaining employment attorney Greg Labate of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP to defend the city in connection with anticipated litigation, according to city spokesman Tony Dodero.

“It’s going to take us a minute to find a permanent city manager, and I feel confident we are in good hands right now with our interim,” Councilwoman Andrea Marr said of Gallardo-Daly Tuesday. “Thank you for stepping into this role.”

UCLA Bruins heading to Costa Mesa’s Jack Hammett complex this summer

Also Tuesday, the Costa Mesa City Council approved a one-year lease agreement with the UCLA Bruins football team for use of the city’s Jack Hammett Sports Complex as a 2025 pre-season training camp location.

The city in 2017 entered into a 10-year use agreement with the Los Angeles Chargers to conduct their annual summer training campus at the complex through 2026 at an annual cost of $150,570, along with other community benefits, but decided not to host the program in Costa Mesa this year, freeing up the fields for other players.

Under the new agreement, UCLA would use the center from July 30 through Aug. 18 for a $160,000 facility fee, in addition to paying for temporary improvements associated with preparing the site. The team would also offer two youth camps for local youth ages 6 to 14, along with two youth practice sessions, 500 UCLA home game tickets and $25,000 to repair field conditions afterward.