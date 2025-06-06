Costa Mesa High’s class of 2025 celebrates one last time together on Mustangs Field

Graduates throw their caps into the air during the graduation ceremony at Costa Mesa High School Thursday.

Under sunny skies, Costa Mesa High School’s graduating seniors on Thursday bid a fond farewell to the place they’ve come to think of as a second home.

A class of 275 graduates convened on the school’s Mustangs Field to reflect on the past four years of shared experiences and celebrate their togetherness one last time before moving onto their respective futures.

ASB President Ian Encarnacion speaks at Costa Mesa High School’s 63rd Commencement on Thursday. (James Carbone)

Advertisement

Remarks from student speakers Ian Encarnacion and Charisma Fetalaiga-Mene, along with performances by the CMHS Band and Madrigal Singers, rounded out the afternoon, which commenced with the tossing of mortar boards.

About 29% of grads will attend four-year colleges in the fall, while 65% will go on to community college. Nearly 3% will enter trade school, while 2% are enlisting in the military.

Graduates turn their tassels Thursday during Costa Mesa High School’s graduation. (James Carbone)

Collectively, seniors have earned $220,000 in scholarship awards, not counting those who may have earned partial- or full-ride scholarships. But more than academics, this year’s class will be remembered for the connections forged between students.

Principal Dipali Potnis, in comments provided before Thursday’s ceremony, commended graduates for being deeply introspective about their potential impact on the greater community and for supporting one another.

“The Class of 2025 has consistently shown up with heart and brought positive energy to all spaces that they engaged in. As a result, they have excelled in their academics, the arts, athletics — and whatever they put their mind to,” she said.

“I am excited for this group of young people to step into the world and create a positive impact wherever they go.”